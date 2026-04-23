TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Insurance has been recognized with two awards at the Digital Client Experience (CX) Awards, hosted by The Digital Banker, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences and advisor-first innovation. Both awards recognize the recent Sales Resource Centre redesign, a marker in RBC Insurance's broader story of digital transformation.

Outstanding Use of Digital Channels for Improved CX – Insurance

Outstanding Digital CX Transformation in Insurance – North America

What is the Sales Resource Centre?

The Sales Resource Centre is where external insurance advisors go for everything they need to aid in selling RBC Insurance products: forms, product details and marketing materials.

Partnership with Advisors

This recognition reflects RBC Insurance's relationship-driven approach to digital innovation. Through sales events, user testing and analytics, the team listened for friction points that were slowing advisors down. This redesign tackles those real-world challenges with faster content discovery, smarter search and simpler workflows, while maintaining RBC's standards for security, compliance and accessibility. By bringing the design in-house, RBC Insurance created a flexible, modular system designed for speed that can easily evolve with business needs.

Measurable Impact

Engagement Metrics:

46% growth in advisor traffic

27x increase in page views

Business Results:

Reduced administrative burden enables opportunity for improved client conversations

Reduced call volume to support teams

Streamlined operations lead to faster, more frequent updates at lower cost

Platform scalability supports future enhancement rollouts

Executive Perspective

"Advisors are essential partners in delivering insurance advice to clients," said Vik Luthra, Chief Digital, Data and Strategy Officer, RBC Insurance. "While this is an important milestone, no single technology launch solves everything. Reimagining our digital journey is an intentional, ongoing commitment. Advisors and clients should expect a continual stream of new features, enhanced capabilities and valuable insights delivered at an accelerating pace.

About RBC Insurance

RBC Insurance® offers a wide range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group benefits, annuities and reinsurance advice and solutions, as well as creditor and business insurance services to individual, business and group clients. It is the brand name for the insurance operating entities of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization. RBC Insurance is the largest Canadian bank-owned life insurance organization on a total revenue basis, with over 2,700 employees who serve nearly 5 million clients globally. For more information, please visit rbcinsurance.com.

Media contact:

Jana Lepp, RBC Insurance Corporate Communications, 437-224-4057

For more information about RBC Insurance's digital transformation initiatives or to arrange an interview with Vik Luthra, please contact Jana Lepp.

SOURCE RBC Insurance