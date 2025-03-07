TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo") today announced sub-advisor terminations for RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds (collectively the "RBC Indigo Funds" or "Funds") that are sub-advised. Each sub-advised Fund's current sub-advisor will be terminated as of the effective date listed in the table below.

RBC Indigo Fund Sub-advisor Effective date of sub-advisor

termination Income Funds



RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc. HSBC Global Asset Management (France) March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc. HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025 Balanced Funds



RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc. Federated Investment Counseling March 28, 2025 Canadian Equity Funds



RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. March 7, 2025 Foreign Equity Funds



RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund Los Angeles Capital Management LLC March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo European Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (France) March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong)

Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II (for a portion of the Fund) HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited April 17, 2025 Index Funds



RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited April 17, 2025 RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo Pooled Funds



RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc. HSBC Global Asset Management (France) HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025





RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled

Fund Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. March 7, 2025 RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund HSBC Bank USA, N.A. March 28, 2025 RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 31, 2025 RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited March 28, 2025

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM") to provide direction and oversight to RBC Indigo Funds

Effective March 7, 2025, in connection with the proposed fund mergers announced on January 7, 2025, RBC GAM will provide direction and oversight to RBC Indigo in transitioning the portfolios of the RBC Indigo Funds to those of the continuing RBC GAM-managed funds. Additionally, effective March 7, 2025, RBC GAM will provide direction and oversight to RBC Indigo in fully transitioning the RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund and the RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund to the RBC GAM family of funds.

The revised Fund Facts will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. website at www.rbcindigo.com.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds are offered by RBC Indigo and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC Indigo is a member of the RBC Global Asset Management group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $710 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.