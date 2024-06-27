TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo Inc.") today announced changes to several of its funds, including the renaming of D Series and DT Series units, a management fee reduction for certain funds and the introduction of F Series units for RBC Indigo Pooled Funds and certain RBC Indigo Mutual Funds.

Renaming of D Series and DT Series units of RBC Indigo Funds

Effective June 27, 2024, D Series and DT Series units of RBC Indigo Funds will be renamed to F Series and FT Series units, respectively. F Series and FT Series units will be available to investors with dealer sponsored "fee-for-service" or "wrap" programs, order execution only ("OEO") accounts, including discount brokers and other accounts where a suitability assessment is not made.

Management fee reduction for certain RBC Indigo Funds

Effective June 27, 2024, the management fees for F Series and FT Series units of the following funds will be reduced:





Management fee Fund Series Current Effective

June 27,

2024 RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund F 0.85 % 0.675 % RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund F 1.00 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund F 1.00 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund F/FT 0.75 % 0.65 % RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income F/FT 1.05 % 0.775 % RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund F 0.90 % 0.85 % RBC Indigo Dividend Fund F 0.90 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Equity Fund F 0.90 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund F 1.25 % 1.125 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II F 1.25 % 1.125 % RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund F 1.25 % 1.125 % RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund F 1.25 % 1.125 %

RBC Indigo Inc. reviews management fees on an ongoing basis.

Introduction of F Series units of certain RBC Indigo Funds

Effective on or around July 8, 2024, RBC Indigo Inc. will introduce F Series units of RBC Indigo Pooled Funds, RBC Indigo Index Funds and the RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund (collectively, the "Funds"). F Series units of the Funds will be available to investors with dealer sponsored "fee-for-service" or "wrap" programs, order execution only ("OEO") accounts, including discount brokers and other accounts where a suitability assessment is not made. Units of the existing series of RBC Indigo Pooled Funds will be named the Pooled Series.

F Series units will be introduced for the following funds:

Series Series Management

Fee RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund F 0.50 % RBC Indigo Equity Index Fund F 0.50 % RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund F 0.50 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund F 0.50 % RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund F 0.35 % RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund F 0.50 % RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund F 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund F 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund F 1.00 % RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund F 1.00 % RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund F 1.00 % RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund F 0.675 % RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund F 0.75 % RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund F 0.675 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund F 1.125 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund F 0.75 % RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund F 1.00 %

Non-resident investors

Effective immediately, other than on an exception basis, RBC Indigo will not accept purchase orders for clients who are non-residents of Canada. A non-resident is a person residing in a foreign country, including a person that is temporarily residing in a foreign country or a resident of a foreign country for tax purposes. This applies to all account types.

Clients with existing holdings in units of the RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and Pooled Funds who are or become non-residents may continue to hold their units in the funds. However, additional purchases, including pre-authorized contributions, of existing or new funds will not be accepted. Redemptions, reinvestment of distributions and reclassifications (i.e. switches between series of the same fund) will be permitted.

Additional information can be found in the simplified prospectus of the RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and Pooled Funds at https://www.rbcindigo.com.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and Pooled Funds are offered by RBC Indigo Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC Indigo Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

