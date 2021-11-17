RBC GAM wins Best Overall Group for a twelfth time

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized today for its outstanding investment performance at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 Canada. The firm received two Group awards: PH&N Funds in the Best Overall Group and RBC Funds in the Best ETF Bond Group over three years.

Since the official start year of the Lipper Fund Awards for Canada 15 years ago, RBC GAM Inc. has been consistently recognized for excellence in fund management, having won Best Overall Group 12 times1.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again this year at the Refinitiv Lipper Funds Awards Canada 2021," said Dan Chornous, Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "We would like to thank advisors and clients for entrusting us to help them meet their goals, and our investment teams, product specialists and support staff for their unwavering dedication to our clients."



In addition to the Group awards, RBC GAM Inc. also won eight individual fund awards in the following categories: Emerging Markets Equity, European Equity, Global Fixed Income Balanced, US Small/Mid-Cap Equity, Canadian Short Term Fixed Income, and Financial Services Equity.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

1Best Overall Group over Three Years (PH&N Funds: 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021; RBC Funds: 2007-2008, 2014). Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2014; October 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010; November 30, 2009; and December 31, 2007 and 2006.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

