TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that administration fees for certain RBC Funds will be reduced effective April 1, 2022

RBC GAM Inc. reviews administration fees on an ongoing basis. These fee reductions are part of RBC GAM's commitment to leadership in delivering value to investors.

The administration fees for the following funds and applicable series will be reduced effective April 1, 2022:

Fund Series Administration Fee Current Effective

April 1,

2022 RBC Conservative Growth & Income

Fund A, T5, F, FT5, I 0.10% 0.05% RBC Balanced Growth & Income Fund A, Advisor Series, Advisor

T5 Series, T5, H, D, F, FT5, I 0.10% 0.05% RBC Global Growth & Income Fund A, T5, F, FT5 0.10% 0.05%

Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and semi-annual reports, prospectuses, fund facts, statements and other investor communications.

Re-Designation of Series F units of certain fundsAdditionally, effective January 24, 2022 (the "effective date"), Series F units of RBC Private Canadian Dividend Pool and RBC Private Canadian Equity Pool (collectively, the "Pools") will be re-designated to Series I units. Series I units of the Pools will be closed to new investors as of the effective date. Existing Series I unitholders of the Pools will continue to be able to make investments into Series I units after they are closed to new investors.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

