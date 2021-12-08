TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced plans to windup all RBC Corporate Class Funds (the "Funds"). Effective on or about March 25, 2022, RBC $U.S. Short Term Income Class will close, and effective on or about April 8, 2022, all remaining Funds will merge into their mutual fund trust equivalents, on a tax-deferred basis.

Mergers of certain Funds

The following Funds will be merged into their equivalent mutual fund trusts, which have the same investment objectives and strategies, on or about April 8, 2022:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund RBC Short Term Income Class RBC Canadian Money Market Fund BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Class (Canada) BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada) Phillips, Hager & North Monthly Income Class Phillips, Hager & North Monthly Income Fund RBC Balanced Growth & Income Class RBC Balanced Growth & Income Fund RBC Canadian Dividend Class RBC Private Canadian Dividend Pool RBC Canadian Equity Class RBC Private Canadian Equity Pool RBC QUBE Low Volatility Canadian Equity Class RBC QUBE Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Value Class Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Equity Value Fund RBC Canadian Equity Income Class RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Class RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund RBC North American Value Class RBC North American Value Fund RBC U.S. Dividend Class RBC U.S. Dividend Fund RBC U.S. Equity Class RBC U.S. Equity Fund RBC QUBE Low Volatility U.S. Equity Class RBC QUBE Low Volatility U.S. Equity Fund RBC U.S. Equity Value Class RBC U.S. Equity Value Fund Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Multi-Style All-Cap Equity Class Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Multi-Style All-Cap Equity Fund RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Class RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Class RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund RBC International Equity Class RBC International Equity Fund Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Class Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Fund RBC European Equity Class RBC European Equity Fund RBC Emerging Markets Equity Class RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund RBC Global Equity Class RBC Global Equity Fund RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global Equity Class RBC QUBE Low Volatility Global Equity Fund RBC Global Resources Class RBC Global Resources Fund

Shareholders of the terminating Funds will receive an equivalent series of units of the continuing fund, on a dollar-for-dollar and tax-deferred basis. The terminating Funds will be wound up following the merger.

Shareholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the terminating Funds until market close on April 6, 2022.

Changes to tax legislation have removed the primary benefits of corporate class funds and as a result, RBC GAM Inc. no longer believes it is possible to consistently deliver tax benefits to corporate class shareholders, over the long term, relative to mutual fund trusts.

The Independent Review Committee of the Funds considered and approved the proposed mergers, after determining that they achieve a fair and reasonable result for the terminating Funds.

Closure of RBC $U.S. Short Term Income Class

RBC $U.S. Short Term Income Class will be closed effective on or about March 25, 2022. Shareholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Fund until market close on March 23, 2022. Any remaining shares will be redeemed, and the proceeds distributed to shareholders.

In the case of the Fund being held in registered plans, the redemption proceeds will remain within the plan. There will be no tax implications as a result of the transactions if shares are held in a registered plan. If shares of the Fund are held in a non-registered account, the closure of the Fund will be treated as a deemed disposition, and may result in a taxable capital gain or loss, depending on each shareholder's individual situation.

Shareholders of the Funds will be sent a written notice detailing changes related to the mergers and closure at least 60 days prior to the effective dates.

