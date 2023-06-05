TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the termination of seven RBC ETFs effective on or about Friday, September 15, 2023 (the "Termination Date").

The following RBC ETFs will be terminated (the "Terminating ETFs"):

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: RCE)

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: RUE / RUE.U)

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF (TSX: RUEH)

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: RIE / RIE.U)

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF (TSX: RIEH)

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: RXE / RXE.U)

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF (NEO: RLDR)

Effective August 17, 2023, no further direct subscriptions by authorized participants for units of each of the Terminating ETFs will be accepted by the manager, RBC GAM Inc.

Units of the Terminating ETFs are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Neo Exchange, as the case may be, at the request of RBC GAM Inc., the manager of the Terminating ETFs, and cease trading, following market close on or about Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of each of the Terminating ETFs on any stock exchange on which the Terminating ETFs are traded until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Termination Date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of each Terminating ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of each Terminating ETF, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of each Terminating ETF pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the net asset value per unit.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of each Terminating ETF. Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the Terminating ETFs at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

The RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which the ETF is based. The prospectus of RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with RBC GAM Inc. and the ETF.

