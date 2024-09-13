TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQL) and RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQL) (together, the "RBC ETFs").

As announced earlier this year, the RBC ETFs will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, September 13, 2024. The RBC ETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of RBC GAM Inc., effective market close on Tuesday, September 11, 2024.

The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with the maturity of the RBC ETFs (the "Maturity Proceeds") are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Final Distribution Post

Distribution

NAV Per Unit Maturity

Proceeds Per Unit Income Per Unit Capital Gain Per Unit RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government

Bond ETF RGQL $0.000 $0.0000 $20.3748 $20.3748 RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate

Bond Index ETF RQL $0.000 $0.0000 $20.3325 $20.3325

The Maturity Proceeds paid to each unitholder is the sum of the Final Distribution (if any) per unit, plus the Post Distribution NAV per unit indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable RBC ETF.

Each unitholder will receive the Maturity Proceeds on a pro rata basis and no further action is required by unitholders.

The Maturity Proceeds will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. and will be received by unitholders based on individual brokerage processing times.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF was developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index or (b) investment in or operation of RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF or the suitability of the FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index for the purpose to which it is being put by RBC GAM Inc.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, RBC ETFS, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $660 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307, [email protected]