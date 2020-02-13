RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for February 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced February 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for February are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.040 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.043 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.055 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.041 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.046 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.038 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.047 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.046 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.056 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.031 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.034 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.049 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.037 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.063 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.085 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.068 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.068 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.065 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.049 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.047 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.035 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.026 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.033 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.076 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.057 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.074 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.072 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.054 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.072 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.057 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.042 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.062 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.057 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.043 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.067 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.050

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RXD.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on February 21, 2020 will receive distributions payable on February 28, 2020.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

