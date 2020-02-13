RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for February 2020 Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Feb 13, 2020, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced February 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for February are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

 CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.040

 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.043

 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.055

 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.041

 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.046

 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.038

 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.047

 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.046

 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.056

 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.031

 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.034

 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.049

 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.037

 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.063

 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.085

 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.068

 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.068

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.065

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.049

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.047

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.035

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.026

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.033

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.076

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.057

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.074

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.072

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.054

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.072

 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.057

 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.042

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.062

 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$0.057

 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.043

 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.067

 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.050

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RXD.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on February 21, 2020 will receive distributions payable on February 28, 2020.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management

Related Organization(s)

RBC

You just read:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for February 2020

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Feb 13, 2020, 09:00 ET