RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for December 2019 Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Dec 20, 2019, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced December 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for December are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

 

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

 

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.061

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.068

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.074

RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.172

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.043

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.038

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.053

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.031

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.029

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.029

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.034

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.061

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.046

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.083

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.098

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.097

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.159

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.182

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.071

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.099

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.075

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.075

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.078

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.059

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.082

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.117

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.088

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.093

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.149

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.113

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.157

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.135

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.102

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.139

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.245

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.185

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.227

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.114

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.086

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.155

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.117

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.097

RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF

RLE

$0.183

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$0.051

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.039

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.053

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.040

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U 

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive distributions payable on January 7, 2020. 

Please note that the above monthly cash distributions do not include the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for 2019, which are reported separately.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2020.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management

Related Organization(s)

RBC

You just read:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for December 2019

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Dec 20, 2019, 09:00 ET