RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for December 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced December 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for December are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.061 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.068 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.074 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.172 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.043 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.038 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.053 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.031 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.029 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.029 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.034 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.061 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.046 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.083 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.098 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.097 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.159 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.182 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.071 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.099 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.075 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.075 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.078 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.059 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.082 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.117 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.088 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.093 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.149 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.113 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.157 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.135 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.102 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.139 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.245 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.185 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.227 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.114 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.086 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.155 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $0.117 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.097 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $0.183 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.051 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.039 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.053 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.040

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive distributions payable on January 7, 2020.

Please note that the above monthly cash distributions do not include the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for 2019, which are reported separately.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2020.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $460 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

