RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Announces RBC ETF Cash Distributions for August 2019

Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced August 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for August are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.042

 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.044

 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.062

 RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQG

$0.048

 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.045

 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.051

 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.037

 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.045

 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.050

 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.048

 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.026

 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.037

 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.053

 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.040

 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.072

 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.080

 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.058

 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.066

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.068

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.051

 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.052

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.030

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.023

 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.030

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.113

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.085

 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.117

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.090

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.068

 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.090

 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.061

 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.046

 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.065

 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$0.060

 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.045

 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.064

 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.048

*

Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RXD.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on August 23, 2019 will receive distributions payable on August 30, 2019.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

