RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Announces RBC ETF Cash Distributions for August 2019

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.042 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.044 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.062 RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQG $0.048 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.045 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.051 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.037 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.045 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.050 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.048 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.026 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.037 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.053 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.040 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.072 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.080 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.058 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.066 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.068 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.051 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.052 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.030 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.023 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.030 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.113 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.085 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.117 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.090 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.068 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.090 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.061 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.046 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.065 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.060 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.045 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.064 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.048

Unitholders of record on August 23, 2019 will receive distributions payable on August 30, 2019.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

