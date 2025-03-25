TORONTO, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQN), RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQN) and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQN) (TSX: RUQN.U) will mature on or about Friday, September 12, 2025 (the "Maturity Date").

Unlike traditional exchange-traded funds, which have a perpetual life, the RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs have a specified maturity date that is established when the ETFs are launched and disclosed in its prospectus. When the ETF reaches its maturity date, the ETF's final net asset value ("NAV") is returned to unitholders.

Each RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF's portfolio contains securities that mature throughout its stated maturity year. This structure results in a duration profile similar to that of an individual bond, where the ETF's duration can be expected to decline as it approaches maturity, reducing sensitivity to interest rate changes. These ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

The family of RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs includes six Canadian government bond ETFs, six Canadian corporate bond ETFs and six U.S. corporate bond ETFs, each with maturities ranging from 2025 to 2030.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the Maturity Date confirming final maturity details. Further details will be mailed to unitholders of RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at least 60 days prior to the Maturity Date.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF has been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index or (b) investment in or operation of RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF or the suitability of the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index for the purpose to which it is being put by RBC GAM Inc.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $710 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.