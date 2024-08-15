TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced final details regarding the scheduled maturity of RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQL) and RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQL) (together, the "Maturing ETFs").

As announced earlier this year, RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business on Friday, September 13, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"). In anticipation of their maturity, subscriptions for units of the Maturing ETFs will no longer be accepted after the close of business today, Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Redemption requests for the Maturing ETFs will be accepted until the close of business on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. RGQL and RQL are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the TSX, at the request of RBC GAM Inc., following the close of business on or about Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Investors may continue to buy or sell units of the Maturing ETFs on a stock exchange until the delisting date. All units held by investors following the delisting will be subject to mandatory redemption on the Maturity Date.

Prior to the Maturity Date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Maturing ETFs to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the Maturing ETFs, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the Maturity Date, distribute the net assets of each Maturing ETF pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Maturity Date based on the net asset value (NAV) per unit.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the Maturity Date confirming the final details.

Investors have the option to either invest the proceeds from the Maturing ETFs into a subsequent maturity of an RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF or to utilize the proceeds in a ladder strategy to help manage interest rate and reinvestment risk.

Unlike traditional exchange traded funds (ETFs), which have a perpetual life, RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs have a specified maturity date established when the ETF is launched. When the ETF reaches its maturity date, the ETF's final NAV is returned to the current unitholders.

An RBC Target Maturity Bond ETF's portfolio contains fixed income securities that mature throughout its stated maturity year. This structure results in a duration profile similar to that of an individual bond, where the ETF's duration should decline as it approaches maturity, reducing sensitivity to interest rate changes.

The suite of RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs focuses on providing investors with simple and transparent access to a wide range of diversified bond portfolios and the ability to manage duration more precisely, through six RBC Target Maturity Canadian Government Bond ETFs, six RBC Target Maturity Canadian Corporate Bond ETFs and six RBC Target Maturity U.S. Corporate Bond ETFs, with maturities ranging from 2025 to 2030.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

RBC Target 2024 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2024 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

