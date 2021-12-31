RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts. The taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2022.

The 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER 2021 ANNUAL REINVESTED CAPITAL GAIN DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT



RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.000 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.000 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.000 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.000 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.091 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.030 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.000 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.000 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.035 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.172 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.000 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.000 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.000 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.684 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $1.068 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $5.297 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $1.205 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $6.103 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $4.772 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $4.226 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $4.515 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $3.531 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $3.387 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.186 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $0.000

* Annual reinvested capital gain distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U

All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

