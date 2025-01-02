TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the reduction of management fees for certain RBC Funds and PH&N Funds.

Management fee reductions for certain RBC Funds and PH&N Funds

As disclosed in the simplified prospectuses for RBC Funds and PH&N Funds, as the asset mix of each RBC Target Education Fund, RBC Retirement Portfolio and Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime Fund becomes more conservative, the management fee for each fund will be reduced to reflect the more conservative asset mix. In addition, management fees will be reduced for RBC Select Conservative Portfolio.

As of January 1, 2025, the management fee has been reduced for the following funds and their applicable series, as outlined in the table below:

Fund Series Management Fee Current Effective January 1,

2025 RBC Select Conservative Portfolio A 1.50 % 1.45 % RBC Select Conservative Portfolio T5 1.50 % 1.45 % RBC Select Conservative Portfolio F 0.75 % 0.70 % RBC Select Conservative Portfolio FT5 0.75 % 0.70 % RBC Target 2025 Education Fund A 0.88 % 0.30 % RBC Target 2025 Education Fund D 0.69 % 0.30 % RBC Target 2025 Education Fund F 0.65 % 0.20 % RBC Target 2030 Education Fund A 1.58 % 1.40 % RBC Target 2030 Education Fund D 0.87 % 0.78 % RBC Target 2035 Education Fund A 1.70 % 1.45 % RBC Retirement 2030 Portfolio A 1.70 % 1.45 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2025 Fund D 0.80 % 0.75 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2025 Fund F 0.55 % 0.50 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2030 Fund D 0.85 % 0.80 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2030 Fund F 0.60 % 0.55 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2035 Fund D 0.90 % 0.85 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2035 Fund F 0.65 % 0.60 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2040 Fund D 0.95 % 0.90 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2040 Fund F 0.70 % 0.65 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2045 Fund D 1.00 % 0.95 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2045 Fund F 0.75 % 0.70 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2050 Fund D 1.05 % 1.00 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2050 Fund F 0.80 % 0.75 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2055 Fund D 1.10 % 1.05 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2055 Fund F 0.85 % 0.80 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2060 Fund D 1.15 % 1.10 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2060 Fund F 0.90 % 0.85 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2065 Fund D 1.20 % 1.15 % Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime 2065 Fund F 0.95 % 0.90 %

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

