RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces estimated December 2024 cash distributions for RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced estimated December 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 13, 2024. The estimates could change if the RBC ETFs or ETF Series of RBC Funds, as applicable, experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or for other unforeseen factors.

RBC GAM Inc. expects to announce final December 2024 monthly cash distributions for RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds on or about December 30, 2024. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive distributions payable on January 6, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2025.

The estimated December 2024 cash distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER ESTIMATED CASH

DISTRIBUTION PER

UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.050 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.070 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQN $0.035 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQO $0.040 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQP $0.035 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQQ $0.045 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQR $0.055 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQS $0.020 RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.060 RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.040 RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.050 RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.070 RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.080 RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF RQS $0.062 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQN $0.045 RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQN.U $0.032 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQO $0.040 RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQO.U $0.028 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQP $0.045 RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQP.U $0.032 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQQ $0.055 RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQQ.U $0.039 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQR $0.060 RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQR.U $0.042 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQS $0.040 RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUQS.U $0.028 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.030 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.060 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB $0.020 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUDB.U $0.014 RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH $0.020 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.085 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.060 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.095 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.090 RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC $0.115 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.100 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.023 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.016 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.025 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC $0.101 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* RUDC.U $0.071 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.060 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.042 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.075 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.070 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.049 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.080 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.070 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.049 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.080 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.050 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.035

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQN.U, RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

The estimated December 2024 cash distribution amounts per unit for ETF Series of RBC Funds are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER ESTIMATED CASH

DISTRIBUTION PER

UNIT RBC Conservative Bond Pool – ETF Series RCNS $0.150 RBC Core Bond Pool – ETF Series RCOR $0.160 RBC Core Plus Bond Pool – ETF Series RPLS $0.185 RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RCEI $0.062 RBC North American Value Fund – ETF Series RNAV $0.408 RBC North American Growth Fund – ETF Series RNAG $0.244 RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – ETF Series RUMG $0.000 RBC Life Science and Technology Fund – ETF Series RLST $0.000 RBC International Equity Fund – ETF Series RINT $0.260 RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series REMD $0.049 RBC Global Energy Fund – ETF Series RENG $0.534 RBC Global Precious Metals Fund – ETF Series RGPM $0.000 RBC Global Technology Fund – ETF Series RTEC $0.000

Please note that the above estimated cash distributions do not include the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for 2024, which are reported separately.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions .

Forward-looking information:

This notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this notice include statements with respect to the December 2024 cash distributions for the RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that the actual cash distributions will differ materially from the estimated cash distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual cash distributions to differ from the estimated cash distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The December 2024 cash distribution estimates are provided by RBC GAM Inc. and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please speak with your investment advisor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a mutual fund that are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs and RBC Funds are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307, [email protected]

