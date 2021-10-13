TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced a number of changes to its RBC Index Funds lineup, including the proposed launch of new funds, name changes, the capping of certain funds to new investors and the re-designation of certain series of funds. All of these changes are subject to regulatory approval.

Expanded lineup of RBC Index ETF Funds

Leveraging the opportunities available through the RBC iShares strategic alliance, RBC GAM Inc. will be expanding its lineup of index-based solutions effective January 24, 2022, with the addition of five new RBC Index ETF Funds (collectively, the "new Funds"). Each fund will invest in one or more iShares ETFs. Further details are included below:

RBC Index ETF Fund Underlying iShares ETF(s) RBC Global Bond Index ETF Fund *40% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) / 60% iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) + Currency hedging RBC Canadian Equity Index ETF Fund iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC) RBC U.S. Equity Index ETF Fund iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) RBC Global Equity Index ETF Fund iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) RBC Emerging Market Equity Index ETF Fund iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

*Target allocation. Actual allocation may vary.

A preliminary simplified prospectus relating to the new Funds has been filed with certain Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. Units of the new Funds will not be available for purchase until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the simplified prospectus of the new Funds. See the preliminary simplified prospectus for further information regarding the new Funds.

Name changes of certain index funds

In addition, the following funds will be renamed effective January 24, 2022:

Current Fund Name New Fund Name RBC Canadian Bond Index Fund RBC Canadian Bond Index ETF Fund RBC U.S. Index Currency Neutral Fund RBC U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund RBC International Index Currency Neutral Fund RBC International Equity Currency Neutral Index ETF Fund

Capping of certain index funds and re-designation of Series A units of certain index funds

Effective January 21, 2022 after 4:00 pm ET, RBC GAM Inc. will be closing the following funds (collectively, the "Funds") to new investors:

RBC Canadian Government Bond Index Fund

RBC Canadian Index Fund

RBC U.S. Index Fund

RBC U.S. Index Currency Neutral Fund (Series A units only)

RBC International Index Currency Neutral Fund (Series A units only)

Current unitholders of the Funds will continue to be able to make investments into the Funds after they are closed to new investors. Purchase orders by new investors will only be processed if submitted on or before 4:00 pm ET January 21, 2022.

Furthermore, Series A units of the Funds will be re-designated to Series DZ units effective January 24, 2022.

Fee change for Series A units of RBC Canadian Bond Index Fund

Effective January 24, 2022 the management fee for Series A units of RBC Canadian Bond Index Fund will be reduced from 0.60% to 0.59%.

