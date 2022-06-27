RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces changes to RBC Funds and PH&N Funds

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced changes to several of its Funds, including the renaming of RBC Private Canadian Corporate Bond Pool (the "Pool"), administration and management fee reductions for certain RBC Funds and PH&N Funds and a risk rating decrease for Phillips, Hager & North Vintage Fund.

Renaming of RBC Private Canadian Corporate Bond Pool

Effective June 29, 2022, the name of the Pool will be changed to RBC Canadian Corporate Bond

Fund. There will be no changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the Pool. Furthermore, the administration fee for Series O units of the Pool will be reduced from 0.03% to 0.02% effective June 29, 2022.

Administration fee changes

The administration fees will be reduced for the below funds as follows:

Fund Series Administration Fee Current Effective June 29, 2022 RBC Balanced Fund A, T5, T8, D, F, FT5, FT8 0.10 % 0.05 % RBC Global Balanced Fund A, T5, T8, D, F, FT5, FT8 0.10 % 0.05 % RBC Canadian T-Bill Fund A, D, F 0.05 % 0.02 % RBC Canadian Money Market Fund A, D, F 0.05 % 0.02 % RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund A, D, F 0.05 % 0.02 % Fund Series Administration Fee Current Effective June 27, 2022 Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Money Market Fund A, D, F 0.05 % 0.02 % Phillips, Hager & North $U.S. Money Market Fund A, D, F, O 0.05 % 0.02 %



Management fee changes – RBC Target Education Funds

Effective June 29, 2022, the management fees will be reduced as follows:

Fund Series Management Fee Current Effective June 29, 2022 RBC Target 2030 Education Fund F 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.70% (January 1, 2025) 0.65% (January 1, 2028) 0.65% (January 1, 2028) RBC Target 2035 Education Fund A 1.85 % 1.70 % 1.55% (January 1, 2025) 1.45% (January 1, 2025) 1.45% (January 1, 2030) 0.90% (January 1, 2033) 0.90% (January 1, 2033) D 1.10 % 0.95 % 1.05% (January 1, 2025) 0.80% (January 1, 2033) 0.95% (January 1, 2030) 0.80% (January 1, 2033) F 0.85 % 0.70 % 0.80% (January 1, 2025) 0.65% (January 1, 2033) 0.70% (January 1, 2030) 0.65% (January 1, 2033)

Management fee changes – money market funds

The management fees for the below funds will change as follows:

Fund Series Management Fee As stated in the simplified prospectus * Effective June 29, 2022 RBC Canadian T-Bill Fund A 0.75 % 0.30 % D 0.60 % 0.30 % F 0.50 % 0.20 % RBC Canadian Money Market Fund A 0.75 % 0.30 % D 0.60 % 0.30 % F 0.50 % 0.20 % RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund A 0.85 % 0.30 % D 0.60 % 0.30 % F 0.50 % 0.20 % Fund Series Management Fee As stated in the simplified prospectus * Effective June 27, 2022 Phillips, Hager & North Canadian Money Market Fund A 0.65 % 0.30 % D 0.50% (decreasing to 0.40% on the net asset value over $200,000,000) 0.30 % F 0.40 % 0.20 % Phillips, Hager & North $U.S. Money Market Fund A 0.75 % 0.30 % D 0.50 % 0.30 % F 0.50 % 0.20 %

* Over the last several years RBC GAM Inc. has absorbed a portion of the Funds' management fees.



Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and semi-annual reports, prospectuses, fund facts, statements and other investor communications.

Risk rating change

The risk rating for Phillips, Hager & North Vintage Fund has decreased from "Medium to high" to "Medium". The change will be reflected in the renewal of the simplified prospectus for PH&N Funds which will be filed on or about June 27, 2022.

RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each fund on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is the result of an annual review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Fund.

Fund Current New Phillips, Hager & North Vintage Fund Medium to high Medium

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC Private Pools are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

