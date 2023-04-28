TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced April 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of ETF Series units of RBC Funds, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RCEI $0.059



Unitholders of record on May 5, 2023 will receive distributions payable on May 12, 2023.

For further information regarding ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

