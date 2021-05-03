Funds will be directed to support the at-risk populations and communities that continue to be affected by the global spread of COVID-19

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As the devastating impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect many parts of the world, including India, RBC will commit $250,000 to the WHO Foundation to support COVID-19 community response efforts in some of the most vulnerable communities globally.

Donations will be directed to communities in countries currently facing significant risks related to COVID-19 and will be used for programs serving at-risk populations. This includes addressing the urgent need for medical supplies and vaccines, as well as providing other necessary services that are vital during these extremely challenging times.

During the last year, RBC has contributed more than $11 million dollars in emergency COVID-19 community response efforts while also working actively with our community partners, subject matter experts, and the public and private sectors to continue delivering targeted support where it's needed most.

