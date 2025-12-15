MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) is pleased to announce that the PSB Boisjoli team will be joining its ranks effective January 1, 2026, marking the largest consolidation of professionals and expertise ever undertaken by the firm.

This merger marks a major milestone for both organizations, guided by the desire to bring together complementary expertise and create new opportunities for clients, professionals and the network.

"This alliance is the result of a shared vision: to offer our clients and our professionals an environment where excellence, innovation, and proximity are at the heart of everything we do. We are excited to collaborate with PSB Boisjoli and expand our reach, while maintaining the quality and trust on which we have built our reputation," said RCGT President and CEO Samuel Havida.

The Co-Managing Partners at PSB Boisjoli, Kristina Ashqar and Frank Maselli, agree, stating that: "Joining RCGT opens the door to new opportunities for our clients and our teams, while remaining true to our values and culture. This step marks the beginning of an exciting adventure, driven by the commitment and passion of our people. We are very proud to join this leading organization!"

Thanks to this union, PSB Boisjoli's clients will benefit from expanded access to more than 60 services, innovative tools, and the Grant Thornton network, which is present in nearly 160 markets around the world. RCGT and PSB Boisjoli share a mutual commitment to quality and excellence. Together, they will be able to elevate their capabilities, deepen their expertise, and deliver an even stronger level of personalized service to their clients.

PSB Boisjoli's team of 30 partners and over 200 employees will continue to offer services from their existing office located on Graham Boulevard in Montréal.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's professionals are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals, helps accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton boasts more than 2,900 professionals, including approximately 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

Together with Doane Grant Thornton, another Canadian firm, and the global Grant Thornton organization, our footprint spans across close to 160 countries with 76,000 employees who provide real insight, a fresh perspective and agility to keep clients moving ahead.

