Ratehub Inc. moves into mortgage lending, doubles down on its digital brokerage model

Canadian financial technology company launches lender as it sets out to create the best digital mortgage journey from online search to close

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc. has launched its own Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) approved lender under CanWise Financial. The move supports Ratehub Inc.'s vision of becoming the best digital mortgage company for Canadian consumers.

As a lender, Ratehub Inc. will have the ability to work with more financial institutions, not just the ones in the brokerage space. This will give Ratehub Inc. customers access to more mortgage products and even better rates.

"Our own lender, CanWise Financial, will now be one of the options in the Ratehub mortgage marketplace," said James Laird, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. and President of CanWise Financial . "This will give Canadians more choice. Whether a consumer wants to go with our lender or a third-party lender, we will help them do so and walk them through the mortgage process, just like we would today."

"At Ratehub, no one understands the modern mortgage consumer better than we do," said Alyssa Furtado, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. and Co-Founder of Ratehub.ca . "The rate is the starting point, but the process to complete a mortgage is just as important. Lending allows us not only to deliver our promise of the best rates to our consumer, but it also allows us to be more innovative with the entire mortgage process."

Lending is the next evolution for Ratehub Inc. as it innovates in the mortgage industry. Ratehub Inc. started as a rate comparison website in 2010 and launched its in-house mortgage brokerage, CanWise Financial, in 2014. While comparisons are still initially provided by the Ratehub.ca website, many customers choose to continue into its full digital mortgage application and speak with a licensed mortgage agent. The agents help customers choose the most appropriate mortgage product from a wide range of providers and guide them through the entire process, from comparison all the way through to closing the mortgage.

About Ratehub Inc.

Ratehub Inc. connects Canadians to the best financial tools, advice, and rates on the market through its financial product comparison site, Ratehub.ca, mortgage brokerage and lender, CanWise Financial and personal finance website, MoneySense. More than 13 million Canadians visit Ratehub.ca every year to get personalized recommendations on the best mortgage rates, credit cards, savings accounts, GICs, and insurance products. CanWise Financial's experienced mortgage professionals guide Canadian homebuyers through the mortgage process, helping them choose the most appropriate lender at the best rate. With the most comprehensive selection of personal finance content in Canada, MoneySense helps Canadians looking for information to help them make a financial decision or learn more about personal finance. As a trusted source of financial transparency and information, Ratehub Inc. empowers Canadians to make smart financial decisions. To learn more, visit www.ratehub.ca or www.canwise.com or www.moneysense.ca .

