Ratehub Inc. Launches AI-Powered CardFinder That Predicts Approval Without Hard Credit Checks

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc., today announced the launch of a new AI and machine learning engine for CardFinder , its proprietary credit card matching tool. These new enhancements will provide Canadians with better, more accurate credit card matches by predicting approval likelihood without hard credit checks, and delivering personalized offers from Canada's top providers in under a minute.

Leveraging our partnership with TransUnion, CardFinder's new AI and machine learning engine analyzes credit profiles, lifestyle factors, spending habits, and card preferences to deliver a seamless data-driven experience. Members will find the right credit card with confidence, speed, and accuracy, all without impacting their credit score. CardFinder's new enhancements move beyond static comparisons to deliver intelligent recommendations that adapt to each member's specific credit situation.

"This is a significant milestone for Ratehub," said Natasha Macmillan, Senior Business Director of Everyday Banking and Head of Partnerships at Ratehub.ca . "By leveraging advanced AI within our CardFinder tool, we're excited to build on Ratehub's vision as a one-stop shop for all financial needs by providing members with intelligent tools that help them make smarter, more confident decisions about their credit."

"Our proprietary AI engine uses machine learning to analyze credit profiles, spending behaviours, and approval patterns across Canada's leading credit card providers to instantly match members with their best options," said Harnish Jaggi, Head of Data at Ratehub.ca . "This sophisticated modelling allows us to deliver precise, personalized recommendations based on each member's unique financial situation."

By answering a few quick questions about their credit profile, lifestyle, and spending habits, Ratehub members are matched with cards that meet their needs and offer the highest approval likelihood, helping them compare options confidently and find the best fit for their financial goals.

About Ratehub Inc.

Ratehub Inc. is Canada's one-stop shop for mortgages, insurance, credit cards, investments, and loans. Founded in 2010, Ratehub helps Canadians make smarter financial decisions by providing unbeatable selection, service, and savings through calculators, financial tools, educational content, and award-winning brokerages. Millions of Canadians rely on Ratehub.ca to get personalized recommendations for all their personal finance needs through our financial product comparison site and mortgage brokerage, Ratehub.ca , mortgage lender, CanWise , insurance brokerage, RH Insurance , and personal finance website, MoneySense . To learn more, visit www.ratehub.ca .

