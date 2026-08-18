Rapid Relief Team Volunteers Support Law Enforcement at National Night Out Events Across North America

More than 100 RRT volunteers served thousands of meals, snacks and refreshments at National Night Out events helping strengthen community connections

JOPPA, Md., Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, joined communities across North America to celebrate National Night Out, providing food, refreshments and volunteer support at local events designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Held annually in communities across North America, the event brings neighbors and law enforcement together through block parties, festivals, cookouts, safety demonstrations, youth activities and other community events.

"Whether we were serving a full meal or simply offering a drink and a friendly conversation, it was a privilege to support the officers and community members who make these neighborhoods stronger," said Wes Macdonald, RRT North America Operations Manager. "Our volunteers, who live, work and worship in these communities, were honored to play a part in creating these moments of connection."

In dozens of communities across the country--including Chicago, Stamford, San Francisco, Des Moines, Warren, New Jersey, Gahanna, Ohio, and Marple Township, Pennsylvania--RRT volunteers came alongside local law enforcement, community leaders and residents to help create welcoming environments where neighbors could connect with the officers who serve them.

More than 100 RRT volunteers supported National Night Out gatherings by providing thousands of snacks and drinks to preparing and serving more than 6,000 meals to community members and law enforcement officers.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team

Media Contact: Amelia Fenn, (919) 360-4359, [email protected]; Cade Stone, (512) 567-6770, [email protected]