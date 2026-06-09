Rapid Relief Team Releases "State of Volunteerism in the U.S." Survey in Conjunction with the United States' 250th Anniversary

Ipsos-partnered survey findings reveal many Americans still believe volunteerism is a core national value

However, many are not turning that belief into actionable civic service to support communities

Opportunity to strengthen culture of service in U.S.

JOPPA, Md., June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, a new national survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, finds that Americans overwhelmingly view volunteerism as a core national value, even as many say they are not volunteering as much as they would like.

According to the survey of more than 1,000 American adults, 61% of respondents agree that volunteering is an important American value, while 62% agree that volunteering makes a meaningful difference in their communities.

Americans continue to believe strongly in the value of service, but many are struggling to translate belief into action. Post this

At the same time, only 32% say they volunteer as frequently as they would like, and just 33% say being a volunteer is an important part of their identity.

The findings suggest that while Americans continue to believe strongly in the value of service, many are struggling to translate those beliefs into action.

"The survey shows that volunteerism still resonates deeply with Americans and how they think about community, citizenship and service," said Wes Macdonald, North American Operations Manager for RRT. "As the nation prepares to mark 250 years of history, there is a real opportunity for communities, charities and businesses to encourage more people to take that next step from belief into action."

The survey also found that only 19% of respondents said the upcoming U.S. 250th anniversary makes them more inspired to volunteer.

Macdonald says that that gap presents an opportunity to reconnect volunteerism with the spirit of civic participation and community support that has long been associated with American life: "The U.S. is a country of neighbors, diverse in beliefs and backgrounds. We can all step up and do more, wherever need arises, to support each other and the communities where we live, worship and work."

Additional findings highlighted barriers and missed opportunities surrounding volunteer engagement. Less than half of respondents (44%) agreed that they could readily find charities or volunteer organizations aligned with their values, while only 19% agreed that their employer encourages or sponsors volunteer efforts.

Rather than viewing those numbers negatively, RRT says they point toward areas where charities, employers and civic organizations can better support and encourage service in local communities.

"We hope these findings encourage broader conversations about how organizations across the country can help foster a stronger culture of volunteering and civic participation, especially on this anniversary year for our nation," said Macdonald.'

One readily available option for getting involved is America Gives: a nationwide program inviting individuals and organizations to join in and log hours, in an attempt to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service. There are also resources available to help find local volunteering opportunities.

RRT regularly supports communities and emergency responders through meal distributions, disaster response support, and community service initiatives. In recent months they have supported numerous events at National Police Washinton, D.C., and emergency responses across North America, including the California wildfires, Texas flooding, and Caribbean hurricanes.

Methodology:

These are the findings of an RRT survey, with data collection provided by Ipsos, conducted between April 21 and 22, 2026. A sample of 1,004 adults aged 18 and older were surveyed online in English, as part of the Ipsos Omnibus shared survey program. The results of the research have a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT):

RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. For more information, visit RRT's website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team

Amelia Fenn, (919) 360-4359, [email protected]; Cade Stone, (512) 567-6770, [email protected]