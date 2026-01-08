Rapid Relief Team Celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Volunteer teams to deliver coffee and refreshments to local police departments across US and Canada in recognition of service and sacrifice

JOPPA, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is marking National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (January 9th) with a coordinated initiative across the United States and Canada, in which volunteer teams will be visiting local police departments across the continent to deliver coffee, donuts, and other refreshments as a gesture of thanks.

The initiative reflects RRT's longstanding commitment to supporting first responders and recognizing the vital role law enforcement officers play in keeping communities safe. Throughout the day, RRT volunteers will bring their donations to precincts and stations to express appreciation for the professionalism, courage, and dedication officers demonstrate--often behind the scenes--every day.

"At Rapid Relief Team, our mission is simple: to serve people in times of need, and that includes standing alongside the men and women who protect our communities," said Wes Macdonald, Operations Manager, RRT North America. "This initiative is a small but heartfelt way for our volunteers to say thank you and to acknowledge the sacrifices law enforcement officers and their families make year-round."

In addition to appreciation efforts like National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, RRT regularly supports law enforcement agencies through homeless outreach programs, disaster response operations, and events such as National Police Week, honoring fallen officers and those who serve on the front lines.

RRT's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day initiative is part of the organization's broader commitment to community support and emergency response, delivered through a volunteer-driven model focused on compassion, service, and partnership.

About Rapid Relief Team (RRT): RRT is a global network of over 16,500 volunteers who assist emergency services during disasters and crises by providing meals and other forms of support. Established in 2013 by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC), RRT is dedicated to showing kindness through its actions, embodying the PBCC values of care, compassion, and community support in times of need. To contribute to RRT's mission, visit their website.

SOURCE Rapid Relief Team

Media Contact: Amelia Fenn, (919) 360-4359, [email protected] ; Cade Stone , (512) 567-6770 , [email protected]