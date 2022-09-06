Randall Abramson - Early Warning Report for Advantex Marketing International Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Mr. Randall Abramson announces that the percentage of the outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of Advantex Marketing International Inc., 600 Alden Road, Suite 606, Markham, Ontario L3R 0E7 (the "Company") over which he owns and exercises control or direction has decreased by more than 2%, from 63.0% to 59.8% since the last report filed on March 25, 2022. The decrease is due to the termination of managed accounts by certain clients of Generation IACP Inc. in August 2022, resulting in a reduction of 6,728,406 Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised.

On May 29, 2022, the Company completed a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every thirty (30) pre-Consolidation Common Shares. As a result of the Consolidation, the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares was reduced to 253,392,507 (the "Outstanding Shares") as reported in its news release dated June 1, 2022. The Common Shares figures contained in this press release are based on the post-Consolidation Outstanding Shares of the Company.

Randall Abramson is President, CEO, portfolio manager, and controlling shareholder of each of Generation IACP Inc. (an investment dealer) ("GIACP") and Generation PMCA Corp. (a portfolio manager) ("GPMCA", and together with GIACP, "Generation").

GIACP and GPMCA, on behalf of accounts fully managed by them in their capacity as portfolio manager, exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 72,304,101 Common Shares, representing approximately 28.5% of the Outstanding Shares, immediately before the reduction in the number of Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised, described above; and 65,575,695 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.9% of the Outstanding Shares, immediately after the reduction in the number of Common Shares over which control or direction is exercised, described above.

Randall Abramson also owns, directly and indirectly, 85,833,313 Common Shares, representing 33.9% of the Outstanding Shares.

Accordingly, combining his personal holdings with those of Generation's managed accounts, Randall Abramson now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 151,409,008 Common Shares, representing approximately 59.8% of the Outstanding Shares.

Randall Abramson and Generation hold the Common Shares for investment purposes and may make further acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other relevant factors. The Common Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103. An early warning report in respect of the above noted holdings will be filed on SEDAR.

