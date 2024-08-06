Raccoon rabies control - Second wild animal vaccination operation in Estrie and Montérégie

QUÉBEC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Due to the increase in the number of cases of raccoon rabies reported in Vermont since March 2024 and their proximity to Québec, the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs will be distributing vaccine bait in the Estrie and Montérégie regions from August 7 to 24, 2024. The aim of this vaccination operation is to limit the risk of raccoon rabies being reintroduced into Québec. It will immunize raccoons, skunks and foxes against raccoon rabies, which will help to protect human health. Rabies is a contagious, fatal disease that can infect all mammals, so it can be transmitted from infected animals to humans.

Depending on the target area, vaccine baits will be air-dropped from planes or distributed manually.

The vaccination operation will take place in two stages:

From August 7 to 12, 2024 , some 212,900 rabies vaccine baits will be air-dropped from planes flying at low altitude over an area of 1,934 km 2 , mostly over forest habitats. In all, 21 municipalities in the Estrie region and 11 in the Montérégie region are earmarked for this operation.

The vaccine bait used resembles a greenish ketchup packet or a bite of khaki-green ravioli. It gives off a sweet smell that attracts the targeted species. Its shell is designed to withstand a wide range of weather conditions and the impact of airdrops. Thanks to its "camo" colour, once spread, the bait blends in with the environment and is very difficult for humans to spot.

Municipalities earmarked for the vaccination operation

The 24 municipalities in the Estrie region targeted for this summer's distribution of vaccine bait are Abercorn, Bedford, Bolton-Ouest, Brigham, Brome, Bromont, Cowansville, Dunham, East Farnham, Farnham, Frelighsburg, Granby, Lac-Brome, Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Pike River, Potton, Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Saint-Armand, Saint-Ignace-de-Stanbridge, Sainte-Sabine, Shefford, Stanbridge East, Stanbridge Station and Sutton.

The 35 municipalities in the Montérégie region targeted for this summer's distribution of vaccine bait are Ange-Gardien, Carignan, Clarenceville, Chambly, Hemmingford, Henryville, Lacolle, La Prairie, Marieville, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, Napierville, Noyan, Richelieu, Rougemont, Saint-Alexandre, Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Césaire, Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville, Sainte-Angèle-de-Monnoir, Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville, Sainte-Clotilde, Saint-Édouard, Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Mathieu, Saint-Michel, Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, Saint-Philippe, Saint-Sébastien, Saint-Valentin and Venise-en-Québec.

Advice to residents during the vaccination operation

The vaccine bait is intended for wild animals, so avoid handling it.

The vaccine contained in the bait is considered safe for humans, domestic animals and the environment, and cannot transmit rabies under any circumstances.

While vaccine bait is very safe, if you touch a broken vaccine bait: Use soap and water to wash your hands and any part of your body that came into contact with the bait; Call the number on the back of the bait or Info-Santé 811.



Consult a veterinarian if your pet has eaten bait and you have questions or concerns. It is very important to note that even if it has eaten vaccine bait, your pet cannot be considered vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, wash the wound with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, even if it appears to be minor. Call Info-Santé 811 immediately for advice on appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it seems harmless.

Never touch an animal carcass with your bare hands.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (e.g. keep your outdoor garbage cans out of reach of wildlife and do not feed pet animals outdoors).

Do not relocate nuisance animals or animals that appear to be orphaned. Relocation can spread diseases such as rabies to other areas.

See a vet to have your pets vaccinated against rabies or if they have been in contact with a wild animal that may carry the disease.

Report raccoons, skunks and foxes in the Estrie and Montérégie regions that appear sick, disoriented, unusually aggressive, paralyzed or found dead by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by filling out the report form.

Quick facts:

In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies are present in Québec, among bats and, in northern Québec, among foxes. Caution is advisable at all times and with all species of mammals.

A plan to control raccoon rabies has been in force since 2006, following the detection of the first case in Québec.

The control plan's intervention measures are based on the recommendations of an expert committee and are endorsed by an interministerial committee comprising members of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

Québec has been working with Canadian provinces and neighbouring American states for many years. These joint concerted efforts are aimed at eliminating raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. The intervention measures carried out in Québec are determined based on changes to the raccoon rabies situation in neighbouring states. These measures are drawn from those set out in the raccoon rabies emergency response plan, which seeks to rapidly delimit and control the disease's spread.

