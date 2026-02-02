QUÉBEC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs is announcing the extension, until April 6, 2026, of the ban on transporting certain animals while they are alive within municipalities surrounding the areas where raccoon rabies cases have been confirmed. This ban, issued by ministerial order, applies to the following species: raccoons, striped skunks, gray foxes, red foxes, as well as coyotes and their hybrids. Under the Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife, anyone who contravenes the ban is liable to penalties, including fines.

Extending this preventive measure is necessary due to raccoon rabies cases detected in Québec in recent months. Some cases are in an area affected by a second raccoon rabies outbreak, namely the municipalities of Stanstead, Stanstead-Est, Stanstead Township and Ogden, in Estrie.

Relocating a nuisance animal, an injured animal or one that appears to be orphaned can contribute to spreading rabies to areas that are currently free of the disease. An animal that appears healthy can carry the virus and develop signs of the disease several weeks, or even several months, after becoming infected. In the event of nuisance situations involving these species, residents must use preventive and deterrent measures. As a last resort, if these measures remain unsuccessful, the animal may be killed in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. No permit is required in this context, and this may be done outside hunting and trapping seasons.

Call for vigilance in Estrie and Montérégie

The Ministère is asking residents of the Estrie and Montérégie regions to take an active part in enhanced surveillance. Citizens--especially those living in affected areas--are asked to report any dead raccoons, skunks or foxes, or any that appear disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralyzed, by calling 1–877–346–6763 (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), or by filling out the online form (at any time).

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

The following guidelines can help reduce the risk of the disease being transmitted to humans:

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, or have come into contact with its saliva, clean the wound (even if it appears minor) with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, then call Info-Santé 811 promptly to obtain appropriate medical care. If the animal is domestic, record the owner's contact information so that the risk that the animal may be carrying rabies can be assessed.

Consult a veterinarian to have your domestic animals vaccinated against rabies and keep their vaccination up to date, and to assess the risk if they have been in contact with a wild animal or are showing signs consistent with rabies.

Follow all recommendations to prevent rabies and protect yourself.

What to do to avoid attracting wild animals to your property

Use sturdy metal or plastic garbage cans with tightly sealed lids kept closed with a latch or elastic band.

Block openings in buildings and attics, as well as access points under sheds and porches.

Avoid leaving food for dogs and cats outdoors.

Avoid setting up feeders for wild birds or use raccoon-proof feeders.

Properly fence in chicken coops.

Key facts:

Since December 2024 and as of January 28, 2026, 99 cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in Québec.

In 2025, significant raccoon rabies control efforts were carried out by the Ministère. Three vaccination operations were conducted: the first in April, followed by a second in August and September, and a third in October.

Rabies is a contagious and fatal disease that can infect all mammals, meaning it can be transmitted from an infected animal to a human.

