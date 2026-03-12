Partnership strengthens impact measurement and outcomes across Canada's real estate and housing innovation platform

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - R-LABS, Canada's real estate venture platform dedicated to co-creating and scaling companies that address the industry's most pressing problems, today announced that Boann Social Impact Fund has joined R-LABS as a new Limited Partner with a $3 million capital commitment.

This investment reflects a shared understanding that solving complex challenges like housing affordability, climate resilience, and real estate productivity takes long-term systems-level innovation. R-LABS and Boann are committed to driving meaningful long-term change in Canada, supported by aligned capital and strong industry partnerships.

R-LABS operates as a purpose-built venture platform that works alongside leading real estate owners, developers, financial institutions, governments, and infrastructure partners to launch and scale companies addressing structural inefficiencies across the built environment. The platform is designed to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, ensuring that new solutions are grounded in real-world industry needs and capable of delivering measurable outcomes.

Through its venture studio model, R-LABS focuses on translating innovation into deployable, market-ready solutions that can be adopted at scale. R-LABS' work spans housing affordability and supply, climate resilience and adaptation, digital infrastructure and data utilities, and productivity improvements across development, construction, and asset operations.

Through this partnership, Boann will serve as R-LABS' impact partner, supporting the continued development and implementation of a robust impact framework across the platform and its portfolio companies. This collaboration will strengthen R-LABS' ability to define, measure, and report social, environmental, and economic outcomes alongside financial performance, reinforcing its commitment to accountability and transparency.

"R-LABS was built on the belief that innovation should create value on multiple dimensions - financial, social, and systemic," said George Carras, founder and CEO of R-LABS. "Partnering with Boann enhances our platform's ability to deliver both long-term return on investment and return on society."

"R-LABS has developed an exclusive and credible platform that combines deep industry knowledge with a clear focus on intentional, measurable impact," said Derek Ballantyne, CEO of Boann. "Through their systems-oriented approach to some of Canada's most pressing housing challenges, R-LABS is supporting real, scalable ventures and products that bring change across the housing, real estate, and climate sectors. We're excited to be partnering with R-LABS as they continue to grow and bring their impact framework to life."

With Boann's investment, funded through the Government of Canada's Social Finance Fund, R-LABS will continue to expand its venture portfolio, deepen collaboration with industry and public-sector partners, and further integrate impact measurement into its operating model.

About R-LABS

R-LABS is The Real Estate Industry Venture Builder, established in 2018 as a partnership of innovative corporations, institutions, industry organizations and game-changing entrepreneurs to build and grow great companies that solve major problems in real estate and housing. For more information, visit: http://www.rlabs.ca.

About Boann

Boann is investing in impact, driving inclusive economic growth, and generating competitive returns. Boann is an impact investing firm with multiple funds in deployment or development, pairing financial acumen and impact expertise and building portfolios that deliver both financial and impact returns. Boann offers active management and tailored support to each investment in our portfolio. As a wholesaler, Boann is stewarding a portion of the Government of Canada's Social Finance Fund. For more information, visit: http://www.boann.ca.

