QYOU Studios Wins "Most Innovative Studio" at the Digiday TV & Video Awards

Prestigious award underscores QYOU Studios' leadership in innovating creator-powered storytelling and premium digital production

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - QYOU Studios, the in-house creative and production arm of QYOU USA, today announced it has won the award for "Most Innovative Studio" at the prestigious Digiday TV & Video Awards. This award recognizes the groundbreaking work of QYOU Studios at the intersection of creator culture, entertainment, and brand storytelling.

Operating as the professional layer between brands and creators, QYOU Media has rapidly emerged as a category-defining force, blending premium-level production with platform-native storytelling. The studio's innovative approach has transformed how brands collaborate with creators, moving beyond traditional influencer marketing into culturally resonant campaigns designed for the most effective and authentic impact.

Over the past year, QYOU Studios has delivered a series of high-impact campaigns for partners including Paramount Pictures, Hulu, and Ubisoft. The studio earned 12 award nominations and 9 wins across major industry honors, including the Digiday Streaming & Video Awards, ANA Reggie Awards, Global Influencer Marketing Awards, and recognitions from the Clios, Webbys, Shortys, and Telly Awards.

A hallmark of QYOU Studios' innovation is its proprietary approach to "digital stunts", which are multi-layered, narrative-driven campaigns that unfold across creator channels. This model was exemplified in campaigns such as A Quiet Place: Day One, which featured a first-of-its-kind multi-creator storyline spanning five feeds and contributing to a franchise-record box office opening. Additional standout work includes immersive campaigns for Smile 2, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Hulu's drama slate, and Paradise, collectively generating tens of millions of views and sustained audience engagement.

"Being named 'Most Innovative Studio' by Digiday is an incredible honor and a reflection of the bold thinking and creative ambition that defines QYOU Studios," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU USA. "We're especially proud to be on this journey with brand partners and marketers who are willing to break the mold with us, those who aren't just keeping up with change, but actively staying ahead of it. Together, we've built a model that bridges creators and premium entertainment in a way that delivers real results and this recognition reinforces our belief that the future of storytelling belongs to those who can authentically connect culture, creators, and content at scale."

Under the leadership of Emmy-nominated producer Chris Smith, VP and GM of QYOU Studios, the studio has scaled rapidly while maintaining a strong commitment to creative integrity and creator collaboration. By offering end-to-end capabilities--from strategy and casting to production and execution--QYOU Studios enables brands to execute ambitious campaigns with speed and precision.

"This award speaks to the incredible team and creator partners we work with every day," said Chris Smith. "Our goal has always been to push beyond what branded content can be and create work that audiences genuinely want to watch and engage with. Innovation for us isn't just about new formats, it's about elevating storytelling, trusting creators, and delivering campaigns that make a real cultural impact."

As the media landscape continues to evolve, QYOU USA remains focused on setting a new standard for creator-led video, where entertainment value, authenticity, and measurable business outcomes converge.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached billions of social media consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

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SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Doug Barker, 647-457-3684