QYOU Media Reports Record Revenue for Q1 FY 2026

22% YOY Growth Underscores Strengthened Corporate Focus on the Creator Economy Business

Live Shareholder Call To Take Place on Monday, June 15th at 1:30 PM EST

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in North America and India producing, marketing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has reported financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2026 (Q1 FY 2026). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Record Q1 revenue: The company achieved record Q1 revenue of $7,010,122, an increase of $1,283,318 or 22% compared to the same period prior year. This was driven by the continued strong growth of the influencer marketing business units in both North America and India.





The company achieved record Q1 revenue of $7,010,122, an increase of $1,283,318 or 22% compared to the same period prior year. This was driven by the continued strong growth of the influencer marketing business units in both North America and India. Net Loss Improvement: The company continued to decrease its overall net loss by $540,579 or 30% on a YOY basis reflecting sustainable and meaningful reduction in loss leading business operations resulting from the Company's strategic realignment and ongoing cost-optimization initiatives.





The company continued to decrease its overall net loss by $540,579 or 30% on a YOY basis reflecting sustainable and meaningful reduction in loss leading business operations resulting from the Company's strategic realignment and ongoing cost-optimization initiatives. Strengthened cash position : The Company concluded the three months ended March 31, 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $5,071,093 as compared to $1,253,675 as at March 31, 2025.

The Company's Q1 FY2026 results are being reported following the completion and publication of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The results reported are unaffected by the timing of this release.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "Q1 was a record revenue quarter for QYOU and a clear validation of our decision to focus the entire company on the Creator Economy. Revenue grew 22% year over year, we narrowed our net loss by 30%, and we strengthened our balance sheet -- momentum we intend to build on through the rest of fiscal 2026. The Creator Economy continues to grow at a 30%+ CAGR globally, and our strategy across both North America and India is built to capture that opportunity. We look forward to discussing our results and outlook with shareholders on today's call."

Management will host a live conference call and live stream on Monday June 15th, 2026 at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Q1 results and plans for the business going forward in 2026.

LIVE SHAREHOLDER CALL:

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here.

An archive of the call will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands, products and social media influencers. QYOU USA powers social media marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and leading consumer brands. The company is managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, Disney and TikTok. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects'', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the business, performance and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Doug Barker, 213-564-0007