QYOU Media Reports Record $32 Million in Revenue and Positive Adjusted EBITDA* for FY 2025

Q4 2025 Delivers $11.1M in Revenue Marking Highest Revenue Quarter in Company History

Live Shareholder Call To Take Place on Monday, June 15th at 1:30 PM EST

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing, marketing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, is reporting financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (FY 2025) and the three months ended December 31, 2025 (Q4 2025). All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Highest Annual Revenue : The company recorded annual revenue of $32,166,347 representing the highest annual revenue mark in corporate history. This revenue growth was primarily driven by the performance of the North America and India based influencer marketing business units as the company focused operations and executed on a strategic shift to more financially profitable businesses driving stronger returns.





: The company recorded annual revenue of $32,166,347 representing the highest annual revenue mark in corporate history. This revenue growth was primarily driven by the performance of the North America and India based influencer marketing business units as the company focused operations and executed on a strategic shift to more financially profitable businesses driving stronger returns. Highest Quarterly Revenue: Q4 2025 recorded revenue of $11,110,751 representing the highest revenue in any single quarter in company history.





Q4 2025 recorded revenue of $11,110,751 representing the highest revenue in any single quarter in company history. Adjusted EBITDA* : $695,893 for the year ended December 31, 2025. While still positive, this represented a decrease of 80% from the prior year. This was driven by higher operating costs associated with strategic investments made to sustain long-term growth and profitability and is expected to increase in FY 2026.





: $695,893 for the year ended December 31, 2025. While still positive, this represented a decrease of 80% from the prior year. This was driven by higher operating costs associated with strategic investments made to sustain long-term growth and profitability and is expected to increase in FY 2026. Significant Improvement to Net Loss: For the year ended December 31, 2025, net loss improved by $5,800,845 or 73% compared to prior year. This was driven by strong revenue growth in the influencer marketing business, strategic discontinuation of Maxamtech and the QYOU India Channel Business and operating cost controls partially offset by strategic investment in the workforce and relationships in the social media space.





For the year ended December 31, 2025, net loss improved by $5,800,845 or 73% compared to prior year. This was driven by strong revenue growth in the influencer marketing business, strategic discontinuation of Maxamtech and the QYOU India Channel Business and operating cost controls partially offset by strategic investment in the workforce and relationships in the social media space. Improved Cash Balance : The Company concluded the year ended December 31, 2025 with cash of $5,206,907 as compared to $946,784 on December 31, 2024.

The Company's FY2025 results are being reported following the completion of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The results reported are unaffected by the timing of this release.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis commented, "The timing of our publication of FY 2025 was driven by additional work required to address certain technical accounting matters with our auditors. We worked collaboratively through the process to ensure the financial statements meet the appropriate standards, and although we are disappointed the financials were delayed, we're comfortable with the final outcome. More importantly, our business continues to gain strength with respect to our financial performance, the depth of our customer base and the strength of the overall creator economy around the world. We remain focused and committed to this strategy and believe 2026 and future years will benefit all shareholders that have supported us over the last several years."

Management will host a live conference call and live stream on Monday June 15th, 2026 at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time to discuss the FY 2025 results and plans for the business going forward in 2026.

LIVE SHAREHOLDER CALL:

Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here.

An archive of the call will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website following the call.

*Note on Adjusted EBITDA:

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), we present certain results using "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash and or non-recurring operating expenses of stock-based compensation, marketing credits, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses).The presentation of non-IFRS financial measurement are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of cash flows or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as an internal measure to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about this non-IFRS financial measure assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in operating results of our business separate from non-operational factors that affect operating income (loss) and net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and other factors that affect reported results. A limitation of the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Furthermore, this measure may vary among companies; thus Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands, products and social media influencers. QYOU USA powers social media marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and leading consumer brands. The company is managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, Disney and TikTok. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects'', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the business, performance and future activities of QYOU. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

Doug Barker, 213-564-0007