QUO BEAUTY GETS LOUD WITH ITS PRIDE-INSPIRED COLLECTION

"Being inclusive and celebrating all forms of love is at the core of Quo Beauty," says Kelly Jessop, Vice President, Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This year we wanted to celebrate Pride Month with a collection that is bigger, louder and more vibrant, inspired by our customers and their creativity."

Quo Beauty has partnered with popular drag performer and Canadian TV star Icesis to bring the collection to life.

"Pride can be a time to be creative and think outside the makeup bag," says Icesis. "It's a time to experiment with graphic looks using liquid liners, get bolder with a lip colour and be dramatic with lashes. It's a time for self-love and self-expression, and to feel supported when you edge yourself out of your comfort zone."

This year, Shoppers Drug Mart will continue the commitment it began in 2021, supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community by contributing *10 per cent of sales of the Quo Beauty Pride Collection up to $20,000 to Pflag Canada. Through an additional corporate donation of $20,000, the retailer will also be supporting Pflag Canada, Toronto Pflag and The 519, organizations that dedicate resources and services to the community through outreach programs, education and advocacy.

"We are proud to continue our contribution towards a creative platform that allows Canadians to celebrate inclusivity, acceptance and self love," continues Jessop. "Our latest collection is available in stores and online, making it easy for our customers to create their own unique Pride looks this year."

The brand's lineup includes fun, playful product names such as Love is Love and Can't Hide my Pride along with shade names like Bold, Loud, Proud, Fab and Fearless. The collection features brightly coloured waterproof eyeliners, eyeshadows, eyelashes, brow stickers, nail polish and accessories including a rainbow brush set, bucket hat, headbands, sunglasses and more.

The Quo Beauty Pride Collection is available in stores and online starting now, while supplies last. The colour cosmetics lineup is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified, with a focus on minimal packaging. All makeup brushes are cruelty-free and made with 100 per cent synthetic fibres, offering high-performance application that leverages the latest advances in technology and design.

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For more information, visit: https://shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Shop/brand/quo-beauty

* Shoppers Drug Mart will contribute 10 per cent of all sales of the Quo Beauty™ Pride Collection to a maximum contribution of $20,000.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Media Contact: Laura Cochrane, LexPR Canada, 416-702-9140, [email protected], [email protected]