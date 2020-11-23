Quisitive Joins the Microsoft Cloud Native Accelerate Program

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, joins Microsoft's latest Cloud Native Accelerate Program ("Program"), an initiative designed for select partners that already provide cloud-native application development services to enhance or extend their existing practices on Azure, a public cloud computing platform.

As part of the prestigious and exclusive Program, companies that are accepted will directly partner with Microsoft and have the opportunity to unlock growth potentials that accelerate their capabilities within the Azure cloud. Microsoft will provide its partners with onboarding support, technical enablement, and opportunities to sell in Microsoft marketplaces with its very own sales teams. More specifically, they will be able to leverage the best-in-class go-to-market expertise, have the ability to tap into one of the industry's largest customer base, and will be given access to the Azure Cloud Native Partner Community, which provides networking opportunities with Microsoft engineers, sales teams, and other partners.

In order to remain in the Program, Microsoft partners are also expected to uphold certain responsibilities and expectations, a number of which Quisitive has already initiated thanks to its pre-existing relationship with Microsoft. Partners of the Program are required to: meet the requirements for Advanced Specialization within 12 months, have planning sessions and go-to-market activities with Microsoft One Commercial Partners and sellers, and create a new published offering. Thanks to Quisitive's prior involvement and engagement with Microsoft, the Company was able to seamlessly enter into the Program.

"Our acceptance into the Cloud Native Accelerate Program further expands the scope of our existing robust strategic partnership with Microsoft," said Quisitive SVP of Solution Development Steven Balusek. "The requirements and events of the Program highlight the work we have already been collaborating with Microsoft on for the past few years, which inevitably gives us a "head start" relative to the partners that are just now starting their engagement. Not only does this initiative provide us with additional resources from Microsoft, but it also gives our team incremental insight into helping customers accelerate their journey into the cloud. Quisitive remains the partner of choice for our customers when it comes to native cloud development, and we look forward to further augmenting our capabilities and customer base through our synergistic partnership with Microsoft."

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as CRG emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

