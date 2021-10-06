Quimbaya Gold Inc. Files Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus and Applies to Canadian Securities Exchange for Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") a Canadian gold exploration company focusing on high grade deposits in Antioquia, Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering long form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the listing of its ordinary shares on the CSE (the "Listing").

The Company has filed the Prospectus in accordance with the provisions of Canadian National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to become a reporting issuer in British Columbia. No new securities are being offered under the Prospectus. Final acceptance of the Prospectus and the Listing are subject to the review and approval of the BCSC and the CSE, respectively. The Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, its currently issued securities and is subject to amendment as may be required by the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Company believes that going public will enable it to provide liquidity to its existing shareholders and offer the opportunity to raise additional capital to build out its business and execute its business plans through exposure to a range of new investors on one of the premier public markets for the mining sector. The Company can give no assurances that the Listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any significant market for its securities will develop.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on its Berrio Project in Antioquia, in which the company owns over 1218 hectares of prospective high-grade gold lands. Antioquia is the most prolific department for gold in Colombia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including the ability to receive a final receipt for its Prospectus and its ability to obtain the Listing on the CSE and the timing for these events, the benefits to be derived from becoming a public company, that the Listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any significant market for its securities will develop. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, inability to obtain a final receipt for the Prospectus or obtain CSE approval for the Listing, the possibility that a liquid market for Quimbaya's shares will not develop after the Listing and that it will be unsuccessful in attracting new investors to support the development of its business and those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus filed on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

For further information: Alexandre P. Boivin - Chief Executive Officer and Director, E-Mail: [email protected], Tel: +1-647-576-7135, https://www.quimbayagold.com/