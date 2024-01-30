Questrade Ranked #1 in Service Experience Among Canadian Self-Directed Online Brokerages According to Surviscor

Surviscor's Canadian Online Brokerage Service Experience Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Questrade provides the best customer service experience among Canadian online brokerage firms as measured by the 2024 Surviscor Online Brokerage Service Level Experience Review. Questrade finished with a class-leading score of 88%, ahead of TD Direct Investing who finished with a score of 83%. Qtrade Direct Investing rounded out the top three finishing with a score of 69%.

Service Level Experience Rankings 1 Questrade 88 % 2 TD Direct Investing 83 % 3 Qtrade Direct Investing 69 % 4 CIBC Investor's Edge 62 % 5 Interactive Brokers Canada 58 % 6 CanaccordGenuity Direct 47 % 7 RBC Direct Investing 43 % 8 CI Direct Trading 39 % 9 HSBC InvestDirect 33 % 10 Desjardins Online Brokerage 32 % 11 Scotia iTRADE 25 % 11 BMOInvestorLine 25 % 13 National Bank Direct Brokerage 20 % 14 Wealthsimple Trade 15 % 15 Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage 9 %

"There is little change to the overall choice of service methods available to self-directed DIY investors throughout the industry and a growing concern that despite the available choices, the methods are not equally serviced during the week or across the two digital platforms, desktop and mobile, within the firms or across the industry" said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor. "Congratulations to Questrade on raising the bar and regaining this important honour with unmatched service responsiveness and breadth of service interaction choices for all types of digital investors and through each digital platform," added Mr. LaCoste.

"We are so proud to receive this recognition as it highlights our teams' relentless focus on ensuring customer needs are met quickly and with the highest standard of service and care," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "Through maintaining a best-in-class customer service experience alongside our offering of low-fee investment products, seamless digital platforms, and industry-best research tools, we continue to progress towards our goal of helping all Canadians become much more financially successful and secure."

The review, now in its 19th year, analyzes digital service interaction methods and availability at each firm, including both desktop and mobile platforms, and reviewed 142 individual public site interactions with each firm between January and December 2023. The complete overview can be found in the Surviscor Between The Lines blog at Surviscor | The BEST and WORST Online Brokerage Customer Service Experiences for Canadian Investors and individual firm overviews of all Surviscor reviews at Surviscor | Online Brokers Digital Experience Firm Reviews .

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

