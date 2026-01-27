Quest Global Appoints Richard Bergman as Global Business Head of its Semiconductor Division

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, today announced the appointment of Richard (Rick) Bergman as President & Global Business Head of its Semiconductor vertical.

Richard Bergman, President & Global Business Head – Semiconductor, Quest Global

As the Global Business Head, Rick will focus on shaping the division's long-term strategy, accelerating revenue growth, and deepening relationships with global customers. His responsibilities include defining a multi-year growth roadmap, supporting clients' success through high-impact and transformational solutions, especially in AI, automotive, and industrial sectors, and fostering a culture of innovation and operational excellence to meet next-generation engineering demands.

"The semiconductor industry is at a turning point, fueled by AI, system innovation, and shifting supply chains," says Ajit Prabhu, Co-Founder and CEO, Quest Global. "Rick is a fantastic addition to our team. He brings incredible leadership across semiconductors and computing, plus a real talent for scaling organizations and building genuine, long-term relationships with customers. Bringing him on board is a clear sign of our commitment to growing this vertical and making sure Quest Global remains a humble, trusted partner for engineering and transformation in this space."

"Semiconductors are the foundational enablers of innovation across AI, high-performance computing, automotive, communications, and industrial systems," said Rick Bergman, President & Global Business Head – Semiconductor, Quest Global. "What attracted me to Quest Global is the company's unique combination of deep engineering DNA, global scale, and a long-term partnership mindset with customers. As the industry navigates increasing complexity, my focus will be on helping customers solve their most critical engineering challenges while building a scalable, high-impact business."

Rick brings more than two decades of leadership experience across semiconductors, computing, graphics, and advanced technology platforms. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Kymeta Corporation. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at AMD, Synaptics, and ATI Technologies. Throughout his career, Rick has led multi-billion-dollar businesses, overseen major acquisitions, and built high-performing global teams.

This appointment underscores Quest Global's commitment to building category-leading leadership and scaling its Semiconductor business, aligned with evolving customer needs.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870242/Richard_Bergman.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quest Global

Media Contact: Dhanya Nambiar, [email protected]