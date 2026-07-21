Quest Global Recognized as a Leader Across Key Semiconductor Engineering Services Categories in ISG Provider Lens® 2026 U.S. Study

Recognition highlights Quest Global's end to end semiconductor engineering expertise spanning design verification and manufacturing

WINDSOR, Conn., July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, the largest private independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Semiconductor Industry Services and Solutions 2026 Study for the U.S. market. The company secured Leader positions in Design, Test and Verification Services and Manufacturing and Engineering Services, reflecting its ability to help semiconductor companies accelerate innovation while addressing increasing chip complexity, advanced manufacturing requirements, and evolving performance demands.

The ISG Provider Lens® research series is among the industry's most respected analyst assessments, helping enterprises evaluate technology and engineering service providers based on their market presence, execution capabilities, and strategic vision. Providers recognized as Leaders are acknowledged for delivering differentiated value, comprehensive capabilities, and sustained impact in rapidly evolving technology markets.

Commenting on Quest Global's positioning in the study, Swadhin Pradhan, Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "Quest Global is well positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI chips, advanced node design, and silicon complexity, leveraging its deep engineering expertise and long-term client partnerships to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions across next–generation semiconductor innovation cycles and semiconductor equipment engineering."

The assessment highlights Quest Global's ability to support semiconductor companies across the product lifecycle, spanning silicon engineering, custom SoC and ASIC development, design verification, embedded systems, and manufacturing engineering. The report also recognizes the company's Silicon to Systems to Cloud approach, AI-enhanced methodologies, and expertise in advanced verification, enabling customers to reduce design cycles, improve first-pass silicon success, and accelerate the delivery of next generation semiconductor products.

Commenting on the recognition, Rick Bergman, Global Business Head, Semiconductors, Quest Global, said, "The semiconductor industry is entering a defining phase, driven by AI, advanced computing, and increasingly sophisticated chip architectures. Success today depends on bringing together deep semiconductor expertise with seamless execution across design, verification, manufacturing, and systems engineering. We believe this recognition reflects Quest Global's commitment to helping customers navigate growing complexity, accelerate product development, and deliver high-performance semiconductor technologies with confidence and speed."

The study further highlights Quest Global's strengths in turnkey silicon engineering, closed-loop validation, cloud native engineering, and AI-enhanced verification, supported by long-standing investments in semiconductor innovation and strategic ecosystem partnerships. These capabilities enable customers to improve yield, strengthen product quality, and accelerate time to market across next generation semiconductor programs.

To access and download the ISG Provider Lens® Semiconductor Industry Services and Solutions 2026 Study, click here

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centres, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

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SOURCE Quest Global

For further information, please contact: Dhanya Nambiar | Quest Global | [email protected]