Quest Global Recognized as a Leader Across All Digital Engineering Services Categories in ISG Provider Lens® 2026 Study USA

Recognition underscores Quest Global's engineering expertise across product innovation, intelligent operations and platform transformation

WINDSOR, Conn., June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, the largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been named a Leader in all categories in the ISG Provider Lens® Digital Engineering Services Midsize Providers 2026 Study for the U.S. market, including Augmented Design and R&D Services, Intelligent Operations and Connected Experiences, and Integrated Platform and Application Services. This recognition reflects its ability to help enterprises accelerate innovation and address increasingly complex technology and business challenges.

The ISG Provider Lens® research series is among the industry's most widely referenced analyst assessments used by enterprises to evaluate technology and engineering service providers. Providers recognized as Leaders are acknowledged for their comprehensive capabilities, strong market presence, competitive positioning, and ability to help customers navigate evolving business and technology requirements.

Commenting on Quest Global's positioning in the study, Shirish Kulkarni, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG, said, "Quest Global is leveraging its core strength in deep ER&D and systems engineering capabilities, which continue to resonate with global OEMs seeking outcome-led innovation. By sharpening its digital software and managed services capabilities around this engineering foundation, Quest Global is well positioned to support customers as they navigate increasingly complex transformation journeys."

The company's leadership positions reflect its ability to help organizations bridge the growing convergence of engineering, software, data, and artificial intelligence. The assessment highlights its strengths in engineering-led innovation, supported by expertise in AI-driven engineering, Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), digital twins, and virtual validation frameworks. With capabilities spanning silicon-to-system engineering and high-fidelity virtual prototyping, Quest Global helps customers shorten development cycles, improve operational performance, and build scalable digital ecosystems.

Commenting on the recognition, Rob Vatter, Executive President, Quest Global, said, "Engineering is no longer just a function of execution, it is increasingly the force that shapes innovation, resilience, and competitive advantage across industries. We believe this recognition reflects Quest Global's ability to help customers navigate complex engineering challenges while advancing digital adoption, intelligent operations, and the development of next-generation products. As companies invest more deeply in AI, connectivity, and platform-led transformation, the real differentiator will be how effectively these technologies are engineered into scalable, meaningful business outcomes. That remains our focus."

According to the study, Quest Global's differentiated position is driven by its deep engineering heritage, domain expertise, and ability to deliver integrated engineering solutions across the product lifecycle. The report highlights the company's capabilities in AI-augmented engineering, intelligent operations, connected experiences, and integrated platform engineering, helping enterprises transform ideas into market-ready products and scalable digital solutions.

To access and download the report: click here

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centres, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

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SOURCE Quest Global

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