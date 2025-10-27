Quest Global Expands Strategic Engagement with Babcock International to Support its Naval Nuclear Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, today announced a significant milestone in its collaboration with Babcock International. Now entering the third year of engineering service support, the company is expanding its strategic engagement as a trusted delivery supplier, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UK's Naval Nuclear Sector and Critical Infrastructure Programmes.

As part of this expanded engagement, Quest Global is actively investing in upskilling talent in key areas such as Naval Architecture, Electrical Power Distribution, and Decommissioning. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to strengthening the engineering talent pool in the UK and its alignment with the strategic objectives of the Growth Alliance Plymouth.

"This relationship is a testament to our shared ambition to deliver transformative engineering outcomes, foster innovation and contribute meaningfully to the UK's employment and national security agenda," stated Rob Vatter, Executive President, Quest Global. "With our developing engagement, we are proud to support Babcock International while building local capability and driving long-term value."

Since the inception of the initial engagement in July 2023, Quest Global has been delivering engineering services to Babcock's Naval Nuclear Sector. Under the expanded collaboration, the company continues to serve as an intelligent supplier, enabling Babcock to focus on business-critical operations.

"This next phase of collaboration with Quest Global reflects the confidence we have in their ability to deliver, with a strong focus on project and engineering value," stated Mark Prince, Nuclear Engineering Director, Babcock. He highlighted, "Quest Global's continued contribution strengthens our delivery capabilities across the Naval Nuclear Sector and beyond, enabling us to maintain focus on our mission to safeguard our national interests."

As the engagement enters its most ambitious phase, the collaboration between Quest Global and Babcock remains firmly aligned on strategic direction, operational delivery, and support for the UK's key national initiatives. With cross-industry expertise, a commitment to innovation, and a focus on delivery excellence, Quest Global continues to serve as a trusted strategic supplier to Babcock International.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

About Babcock International

Babcock International is a British Defence, Nuclear and Aerospace engineering services company that specialises in managing complex assets and infrastructure for both civil and public sector clients, with a primary focus on the UK Ministry of Defence. The company provides through-life technical support, engineering services, and specialist equipment for various critical assets including naval ships, submarines, and defence systems, operating in regions including the UK, Africa, North America, and Australasia.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quest Global

Media Contact: Dhanya Nambiar / [email protected]