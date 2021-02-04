QuEST Global appoints Lindsey Gauthier as General Counsel

Lindsey joins QuEST with a rich and diverse experience that spans multiple industries and countries. He has partnered with organizations to manage risks and formulate strategies to avoid litigation and comply with regulatory obligations. Lindsey also has extensive commercial transactional experience, especially in mergers and acquisitions, post-acquisition integration, and IPOs.

Prior to joining QuEST, Lindsey was Vice President and Associate General Counsel at DuPont de Nemours Inc., where he was lead associate General Counsel for their Safety & Construction business. Lindsey received his bachelor's degree from New York University and holds a law degree (JD) from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Welcoming Lindsey to QuEST, Ajit Prabhu said, "Lindsey brings to QuEST invaluable experience of three decades helping organizations strategize and deliver large-scale global initiatives that have been instrumental in driving revenue, margins, efficiency, and market expansion. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, streamlined legal processes, mitigated regulatory and anti-trust compliance risk, and expertise in leading large legal teams will help us to accelerate our growth plans further and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers."

Commenting on his appointment, Lindsey said, "I am excited to join a fast-growing company like QuEST that has, over the years, emerged as a truly global player in the product engineering services industry. It has an excellent track record of helping OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to create the frontier in their respective domains. I look forward to helping QuEST enhance its growth strategy by partnering with cross-functional teams, solving complex challenges, and creating cultures of empowerment and engagement to make a sustained difference for the organization."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power, and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers, and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

