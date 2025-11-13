Queens Harbour Introduces The White Garden: A One-of-a-Kind Winter Experience

A full-scale transformation featuring a suspended forest and a seasonal menu is setting a new standard for Toronto's waterfront

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Following its successful summer debut, Queens Harbour is unveiling The White Garden, a full-scale winter transformation redefining the waterfront landmark. Now open to the public until January 31, 2026, the installation ushers in another iconic chapter for the venue.

Guests returning will find Queens Garden, located at the rear of the restaurant, taking on a new life as a cold-weather escape. Featuring over 40 flocked trees suspended from the ceiling, enclaved flocked walls, snow-dusted foliage, fur textures, and subtle lighting, The White Garden forms an otherworldly destination. Moving beyond traditional holiday decor, the design offers an elevated interpretation of the season, curating a photoworthy storybook forest.

"The idea behind The White Garden was to create something unexpected - not just a holiday installation, but a reimagining of how winter looks and feels, infused with everything people love about Queens Harbour," says Ali Badreddine, co-founder of Queens Harbour. "Every detail, from the textures to the hanging trees, was chosen to make guests feel like they've stepped into another world," adds co-founder Kevin Jazexhi.

A menu nodding to the activation will run alongside existing Queens Harbour classics. Highlights include the Butternut Squash Agnolotti with sundried tomato and fried micro basil, the Australian Wagyu Skirt Steak with chickpea tagine and whipped feta carrots, and the Ferrero Rocher Cheesecake, dipped in Ferrero glaze and layered with praline mousse.

The beverage program will also introduce new cocktails and one zero-proof option, all inspired by the warmth and richness of winter flavours. From the Ferrero Rocher Espresso Martini to the Candy Cane Slush and the non-alcoholic White Passion, each drink reflects the craftsmanship Queens Harbour has quickly become known for.

Guests can eat, sip, and savour as nightly DJs keep the energy flowing, creating an entirely new way to enjoy the space. "We're always looking to enhance the guest experience with something grand, and The White Garden made our vision a reality," exclaims co-founder Iris Jazexhi.

Reservations for The White Garden are now open. To secure a table, please click here or call (416) 572-4300. Queens Harbour is located at 245 Queens Quay W, and is open daily. To learn more, please visit the official Instagram page here and the official website here .

