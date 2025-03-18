Queen Elizabeth completes extensive transformation ahead of inaugural Miami-Caribbean and Alaska seasons

VALENCIA, Calif., March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cunard, the world's most iconic luxury cruise line, has proudly unveiled a new-look Queen Elizabeth ahead of her debut season sailing from Miami and her inaugural Alaska voyages from Seattle. The luxurious 2,000-guest ship completed a transformative three-week makeover at Seatrium's Admiralty Yard in Singapore on Friday (March 14.)

The luxurious 2,000-guest ship completed a transformative refit* in Singapore

Queen Elizabeth's debut Alaska season from Seattle begins on June 12, while her inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami departs on October 16 – a 12-night roundtrip sailing offering guests the chance to visit Bridgetown's UNESCO-listed Garrison and bustling markets of Castries, St Lucia.

Transformation

Queen Elizabeth's signature spaces, such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion, have each been thoughtfully revitalized, connecting guests to the ocean while providing the perfect space to relax or enjoy al fresco dining.

Outdoor decks have also been revamped to give guests better opportunities to admire majestic Alaskan glaciers or gorgeous Caribbean vistas, with more sunshades to the aft deck to accommodate warmer weather, for example.

The story behind the Queens Room redesign, which exudes the elegance and luxury reminiscent of the golden age of ocean travel, takes inspiration from the Royal Palace's heritage of planting Mulberry trees since King James I, with its new carpet pattern replicating a lush garden shrubbery.

The Grills experience – a hallmark of Cunard's luxury offering – has also been elevated to new heights. Guests staying in the exclusive Grills suites will enjoy enhanced interiors and exteriors, featuring sumptuous furnishings, sophisticated detailing, and thoughtful design to deliver the ultimate in comfort and style. The Grills terrace also features new furniture for guests to enjoy sunset cocktails.

Wellness

Another standout feature of the refurbishment is the introduction of The Pavilion Wellness Café, which debuted in 2024 on Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne. This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

Guests can also enjoy the Harper's Bazaar Wellness at Sea program, first seen on Queen Anne. This industry-first partnership with Harper's Bazaar offers three-day wellness packages tailored to relaxation, energy restoration, or recovery, providing a rejuvenating journey at sea.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "As Queen Elizabeth begins this exciting new chapter, we are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort. With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard's unique sense of luxury. The region remains a favorite for travelers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can't wait to welcome guests on board."

For the first time in Cunard's history, one of their iconic fleet will spend the full season in Miami and Queen Elizabeth will offer a dedicated program of roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries ranging from nine to 28 nights. Guests will enjoy idyllic escapes to iconic destinations including Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and St John's in Antigua.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, [email protected]

Cindy Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Cunard