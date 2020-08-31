Quectel's New Generation Smart Modules Certified by Verizon

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions (603236.SS), the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, has announced that Verizon has approved its new generation Smart Modules, the SC600T-NA and SC600Y-NA, for operation on Verizon's 4G LTE network.

The SC600T-NA and SC600Y-NA are industrial grade LTE Cat 6 modules with an operational and certified built-in Android 9.0 OS. The SC600T-NA is based on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ MSM8953 and the SC600Y-NA adopts Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SDM450. The former supports Octa-core A53 up to 2.0 GHz, camera 24 MP and video 4K at 30 fps, while the latter supports Octa-core A53 up to 1.8 GHz, camera 21 and video 1080 at 60 fps. Both modules integrate 2 GB LPDDR3 + 16 GB eMMC flash and support WUXGA display.

With powerful engines, the two modules are fully integrated with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi capability and strong multimedia functions include support for dual LCDs and dual touch panels with independent display and operation. The modules can support a maximum of four cameras with two working simultaneously. Quick Charge 3.0 technology can facilitate various smart devices, including vending machines, smart cash registers, smart delivery machines and more.

Designed for North America, both modules work on FDD-LTE bands B2/B4/B5/B7/B12/B13/B14/B17/B25/ B26/B66/B71, TDD-LTE band B41 and WCDMA bands B2/B4/B5. In addition, the multi-constellation GNSS receiver is available in both modules, which is ideal for applications that require fast and accurate fixes, such as in-car video streaming and live video devices.

"These two modules for North America have passed another industry milestone. They will enable IoT designers, manufacturers and their customers to utilize the latest and leading LTE network technologies from America's most awarded network," said Patrick Qian, Chairman and CEO of Quectel. "The new generation Cat 6 smart modules are critical for devices to utilize the processing power whenever needed."

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 1800 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

