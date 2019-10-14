Quectel Achieves Industry's First 5G Data Call over 5G mmWave Module

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, today announced that on September 25, it has completed the industry's first 5G data call over its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) module that fully complies with 3GPP Release 15 5G NR standards.

The 5G data call was made over Quectel RM510Q-GL 5G module based on Keysight's 5G testing device in a lab, which will pave the way for the upcoming 5G mmWave field tests and commercial deployment of 5G IoT projects. In addition, the move is a testament to Quectel's leadership in 5G R&D capability and IoT innovations.

Tailored for IoT/eMBB applications, Quectel RM510Q-GL features the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem and supports mmWave and Sub-6GHz frequencies in both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) operations. The M.2 module covers nearly all the mainstream carriers worldwide. Designed backward compatible with LTE-A and 3G networks, RM510Q-GL integrates multi-constellation GNSS receiver, eSIM, as well as high-speed interfaces such as USB 3.1 and PCIe 3.0, which make it suitable for globally deployed mobile devices including Always Connected PCs (ACPC), industrial PDAs, mobile gateways and more.

AsusTek Computer Inc., a Taipei-based multinational computer company, is planning to use RM510Q-GL for its next-generation 5G mmWave laptops, according to Quectel. Leveraging its industry leading 5G modules and local technical support, Quectel will accelerate the time-to-market for AsusTek to enhance its competitiveness in the 5G era.

Quectel will be showcasing commercial 5G modules at the Qualcomm 5G Summit in Barcelona, October 14-16, and MWC Los Angeles (Booth No. 1236), October 22-24, 2019.

About Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 603236.SS) is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, C-V2X, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

SOURCE Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

For further information: Ashley Liu, +86-21-5108 6236, media@quectel.com, https://www.quectel.com/

Related Links

https://www.quectel.com/

