Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. 

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Class "A" directors*

André P. Brosseau

71,225,803

99.99

1,526

0.01

Michèle Colpron

71,225,537

99.99

1,792

0.01

Sylvie Lalande

71,225,695

99.99

1,634

0.01

The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

71,225,706

99.99

1,623

0.01

Robert Paré

71,225,795

99.99

1,534

0.01

Érik Péladeau

71,221,385

99.99

5,944

0.01

Class "B" directors**

Chantal Bélanger

114,157,696

88.85

14,324,878

11.15

Lise Croteau

103,210,307

80.33

25,272,267

19.67







*   Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders
About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Information: Quebecor, [email protected], 514 380-4572

