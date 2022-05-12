Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:



For Withheld Number % Number % Class "A" directors*

André P. Brosseau 71,225,803 99.99 1,526 0.01 Michèle Colpron 71,225,537 99.99 1,792 0.01 Sylvie Lalande 71,225,695 99.99 1,634 0.01 The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney 71,225,706 99.99 1,623 0.01 Robert Paré 71,225,795 99.99 1,534 0.01 Érik Péladeau 71,221,385 99.99 5,944 0.01 Class "B" directors**

Chantal Bélanger 114,157,696 88.85 14,324,878 11.15 Lise Croteau 103,210,307 80.33 25,272,267 19.67















* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders

** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

