SAINT-DAMASE, QC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Parc éolien Canton MacNider Commandité inc. ("the Company"), a partnership formed by Clearlight Energy and the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est, is pleased to announce that the Government of Québec has authorized the construction of the Canton MacNider Wind Farm Project.

Located between the municipalities of Saint-Damase and Saint-Noël in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, the Canton MacNider wind farm will include 20 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 122.32 megawatts of renewable electricity. This authorization follows the favourable report issued by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) after public hearings held in 2025, with the final report published last September.

The Company is excited to begin construction of the project in the coming weeks and to carry it through to commercial operation. Work will be carried out diligently to deliver energy in accordance with the schedule agreed upon with Hydro-Québec, while ensuring the safety of on-site workers, the protection of the environment, and respect for the partners and local communities.

At the peak of the construction phase, the Canton MacNider project will employ approximately 150 workers on site at the same time. The Company has also committed to maximizing the use of local components as part of the project. Accordingly, all wind turbine towers will be manufactured by MARMEN inc., a manufacturer based in Trois-Rivières and Matane and globally recognized for its expertise in the production of these components. The towers for the project will be manufactured at its Matane facility.

"The authorization of Canton MacNider marks an important milestone for Clearlight Energy and for Québec's energy transition. We are proud to contribute, alongside the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est and our other local partners, to unlocking the wind energy potential of the Bas-Saint-Laurent through this significant project for the regional economy, which directly supports the objectives of Hydro-Québec's 2035 Action Plan," said Jeff Norman, Chief Executive Officer of Clearlight Energy.

"We are pleased that the Government of Québec has authorized the Canton MacNider project, which once again demonstrates the relevance and benefits of the partnership model implemented by the Alliance to maximize the positive environmental, social, and economic impacts of this type of project for Eastern Québec. Canton MacNider is an important project for the vitality of the region, and I am confident that its advancement will help strengthen regional expertise in the development of wind energy projects, for the benefit of Québec as a whole," stated Michel Lagacé, President of the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est.

About Clearlight Energy

Clearlight Energy, one of North America's leading private renewable energy companies, owns and operates 4,300 MW across 54 assets, combining solar energy, wind energy, battery storage, and renewable natural gas. Clearlight Energy focuses on operational excellence to deliver essential energy capacity and meet growing demand. The company also has a development portfolio of 1,200 MW of additional renewable resources aimed at supporting grid reliability and decarbonization.

About the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est

Bringing together 209 communities and territories, from the Montmagny RCM to the Magdalen Islands, as well as the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation, the Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est ensures the participation of Eastern Québec communities in renewable electricity generation projects on their territories.

The Alliance reflects the region's desire to take ownership of its energy future and increase its participation in the development of Eastern Québec's energy sector, providing local communities with the means to achieve their ambitions while promoting better planning of land use and energy production and transmission infrastructure. This vision has enabled Eastern Québec to stand out nationally as a leader in innovation, development, and the operation of renewable energy resources. The Alliance is currently a partner in four operational wind farms totaling 326.9 MW and seven wind farms under development with power purchase agreements totaling 1,425.7 MW.

