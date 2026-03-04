Quebec clears the way for AquaBoreal land-based salmon farming

AquaBoreal reaches an important regulatory milestone

BAIE-TRINITÉ, QC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - AquaBoreal has reached a major milestone with yesterday's official filing of a ministerial decree authorizing the implementation of its land-based aquaculture project in Quebec. This major regulatory breakthrough confirms the project's full compliance with current environmental requirements and attests to the rigour and depth of the assessment process it has gone through in order to meet all the Government of Quebec's expectations.

This authorization marks a key milestone for the project and means the company can start the process of obtaining construction permits.

For more than four years, AquaBoreal has invested considerable financial and scientific resources to conduct comprehensive and independent environmental studies. These studies were carried out by recognized experts and are based on robust scientific data, with a focus on transparency, environmental performance and social acceptability.

Megawatts, permits and funding: key conditions met

AquaBoreal has reached an important milestone in advancing its project and now has the three levers necessary to carry it out.

The company has obtained preliminary approval for the power allocation, subject to clearly defined conditions, as well as all required regulatory approvals. It has also received the ministerial decree necessary for the issuance of its construction permits. Lastly, the project enjoys high social acceptability, a key factor for any large-scale initiative.

With these important developments, AquaBoreal is now in a position to actively pursue the financial structuring of its project with its investors and strategic partners.

"The filing of the ministerial decree marks an important milestone for AquaBoreal, but also for Quebec as a whole, which is keen to become more self-sufficient in its salmon supply. This breakthrough is a testament to the soundness and credibility of our approach. We are proud that our project will contribute to the food self-sufficiency ambitions of the governments of Quebec and Canada by developing a sustainable, responsible production system right here, based on the highest environmental standards."

- Léopold Landry, President of AquaBoreal

"AquaBoreal is a promising project that I have been following closely for a long time, particularly through the Quebec innovation zone initiatives. Today, as a minister, I am following its development with great interest in the hope that one day we will be able to eat salmon farmed right here in Quebec. This announcement is another big step for the company as it continues to move forward. The government is proud to support strategic initiatives that contribute to strengthening our food self-sufficiency."

- Donald Martel, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

About AquaBoreal

AquaBoreal is a Quebec company developing a next-generation land-based aquaculture project founded on innovation, environmental performance and social responsibility.

Located in Baie-Trinité, the company will raise some of the world's greenest salmon, without antibiotics, using high-quality water drawn from the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Through state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture systems (RASs), rigorous circular resource management and optimized energy integration, AquaBoreal aims to significantly reduce its environmental footprint while ensuring stable, traceable and sustainable production.

The first phase of the project provides for an annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes of salmon, primarily for the Quebec and Canadian markets, helping to strengthen Quebec's food self-sufficiency and reduce Canada's dependence on imports.

AquaBoreal's project is in line with the directions of the Government of Quebec's Northern Action Plan 2023–2028, is firmly rooted in the local community and is based on close collaboration with regional partners. As a key driver of sustainable economic growth in the North Shore, the project will have a lasting impact on the local community and create skilled jobs.

