AquaBoréal is included in the Northern Action Plan 2023‑2028 of the Gouvernement du Québec

Financial support from the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) to boost a flagship northern aquaculture project.

BAIE-TRINITÉ, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - AquaBoréal reaches an important milestone in its development. The Québec-based company will receive financial support from the Gouvernement du Québec in the framework of the Northern Action Plan 2023-2028 to develop production, processing and marketing of northern biofood products in the framework of the Northern Action Plan 2023‑2028.

This financial support amounting to a maximum of $500,000 granted under the Financial Agreement between the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) and the Société du Plan Nord (SPN) for 2023-2028 will speed up the implementation of its ambitious aquaculture project based in Baie-Trinité, with the objective of achieving an annual production of 10,000 tonnes of table salmon exclusively for the Quebec market. Baie-Trinité is one of the best aquaculture sites in the world as a result of the exceptional quality of its saltwater from the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, a critical natural asset for the company.

This financing will facilitate the advancement of the project's production and processing stages, while consolidating a shared goal: diversifying the northern biofood economy and increasing Quebec's food self-sufficiency.

Investing in the vitality of the northern regions

With over $2.57 billion in investment, the Northern Action Plan 2023-2028, coordinated by the SPN, aims to ensure the vitality of the northern regions of Québec. Orientation 2 of this plan is capitalizing on northern economic strengths, in particular in northern biofood activities, by promoting sustainable development of the production, processing and marketing of northern products.

The AquaBoréal project, located north of the 49th parallel, fully meets the objectives of this financial measure:

Developing sustainable aquaculture production in a northern coastal region.

Ensuring processing and marketing of premium biofood products.

Promoting knowledge transfer and implementation of sustainable aquaculture practices.

Supporting local economic development and the region's appeal.

Quotes

"Quebec has what it takes to make its mark in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. By supporting a project like AquaBoréal, we are clearly capitalizing on diversifying our marine products and the innovation of local production. This is a concrete way of consolidating our food self-sufficiency while creating value in our northern regions. I am convinced that by working together, fishermen, aquaculturists, processors and partners, we can increase the visibility of our products and provide Quebeckers with local salmon they can be proud of.", added the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Donald Martel.

"Supporting AquaBoréal, in the framework of our Northern Action Plan 2023‑2028, demonstrates our commitment to backing innovative projects which contribute to the economic vitality of the territory north of the 49th parallel. Promoting the implementation of an ambitious aquaculture project in Baie‑Trinité, an exceptional site for salmon farming, is a concrete example of this vision. This project fulfils our shared goal: diversifying the northern biofood economy and increasing Quebec's food self-sufficiency." - Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

"We are pleased to contribute to the Northern Action Plan 2023-2028 and welcome the financial support from the Gouvernement du Québec. This support represents a pivotal step in achieving our vision of sustainable, local aquaculture and contributing to the economic and food vitality of the northern regions. Considerable work remains to be done to complete the project, but this support marks another step towards Quebec's salmon self-sufficiency", stated Léopold Landry, President of AquaBoréal.

Highlights

The AquaBoréal project is included in the Northern Action Plan 2023‑2028 under Action 2.1.7: "Develop the production, processing, and marketing of northern biofood products".

About AquaBoréal

Formed in 2021 and based in Baie-Trinité (Québec), AquaBoréal will use a circular land-based aquaculture model incorporating RAS technology with saltwater from the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, a unique concept worldwide. Supported by clean energy from Hydro-Québec and an engaged community, the project aims to produce sustainable salmon with a low ecological footprint, contributing to food self-sufficiency, creation of regional jobs and global ecological transition. The company successfully completed the BAPE public hearing process in September 2025.

